University student celebrates graduation by proposing to long distance partner

Rolandas Laurinavicius after proposing to his partner Angie Isabel Santos Navarro at his graduation. Photo: Queen's University Facebook

A university student has celebrated his graduation by proposing to his partner on the same day.

Rolandas Laurinavicius graduated with a Masters in Architecture from Queen’s University on Tuesday.

His long-distance partner Angie Isabel Santos Navarro was on her first trip to Northern Ireland when he asked her to marry him.

QUB made a social media post that said: “It was a double celebration for Rolandas Laurinavicius as he graduated with a master's in architecture at Queen's today.

“He proposed to his partner Angie Isabel Santos Navarro, and she said YES!

“Until now, the couple's relationship has been long-distance, with this being Angie's very first trip to Northern Ireland. We are sure it is one you will both never forget,” the post continued.

“Congratulations, Rolandas and Angie! Now that's what we call a #LoveQUB story!”

The couple’s engagement was just one of the many happy stories of the day, with Syrian refugee Shefaa Al Deek graduating with a first class honours degree in software engineering.

She had arrived in Northern Ireland seven years earlier, unable to speak English.

She now plans to continue her studies at Queen’s University, enrolling in a course in MSc artificial intelligence (AI).