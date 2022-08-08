Urgent action needed over cost of school uniforms before families are plunged into debt, warns councillor

A man operating a second-hand uniform scheme out of his West Belfast food bank has said targeted intervention is needed to help with back to school costs.

It comes as the National Education Union (NEU) called on Boards of Governors to review and amend uniform policies as parents struggle with prices.

While the Department of Education has announced an uplift of 20% in the school uniform grant, it said the onus remains on schools and Boards of Governors to manage requirements.

Paul Doherty, an SDLP representative, operates a pre-loved uniform scheme from his Foodstock foodbank on the Andersontown Road.

He said he had never seen such demand for uniforms, with parents travelling from all over Belfast and further for support.

“We have been operating our pre-loved uniform scheme at Foodstock for a number of years, with demand growing every year, but we’ve never seen anything like the number of people in need,” he said.

“When you add up a uniform, PE kit and other assorted school materials, the cost is well over £100, and when you have more than one child at school you are talking hundreds and hundreds. For many people this just isn’t possible.

“I have met with countless parents worrying about how they are going to pay for their child’s uniforms. The community shouldn’t be expected to step in and make up for political failure time after time.

“Unless action is taken quickly we are going to see families plunge themselves into debt.”

Paul Doherty at Foodstock in west Belfast

The Department said the Minister, Michelle McIlveen, has been clear about the challenges that families face, including the pressures associated with school uniform costs.

“In order to provide immediate additional support to families in this area, the Minister recently approved a 20% uplift in the levels of uniform grants ahead of the 2022-23 academic year,” it said.

“The day-to-day management of schools, including school uniform policy, is a matter for school principals, subject to any directions that might be given by the Board of Governors. To assist schools in developing their school uniform policies, the Department issued guidance.

"This states that schools should give a high priority to cost considerations when designing their uniforms. It also advises that schools should ensure uniform is widely available in high street shops and other retail outlets rather than from a sole supplier.

"The guidance also recommends that schools consult with parents and pupils when drawing up school uniform policy.”

Danielle Black, regional officer at NEU said uniforms should be a leveller but are “a significant cost pressure for parents at this time of year”.

“Branded and specialised uniforms place unnecessary financial pressure on families, when similar cheaper options are available in supermarkets and the high street,” she said.

“The solution is not complicated. With the current cost of living we need to reflect on the costs of education. In addition, many schools continue to unnecessarily prescribe different clothes for girls and boys which prevents clothing being passed on to siblings.”