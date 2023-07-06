‘Urgent investment’ needed as 390 SEN children left without school place

Recent Education Authorities have revealed around 5,000 children with a statement had been placed.

Around 390 children with SEN are currently without a school place for September

“Urgent investment” is required to address an “alarming shortfall” in suitable school places for children with special educational needs (SEN), a west Belfast MLA has said.

The most recent figures from the Education Authority (EA) have revealed there are around 390 children with SEN still waiting for a suitable school place for September.

West Belfast MLA Gerry Carroll said those children were suffering the consequences of “long-term political neglect”.

"Education Minister after Education Minister watched demand for special schools skyrocket, yet planning and investment in the sector has been virtually non-existent,” he said.

“Like many others, the 390 children waiting on a suitable school place are now caught in the crosshairs of a Tory government that has cut funding for SEN and other public services to the bone.

“The Education Authority won’t be able to stay within the confines of the budget if it wants to meet its statutory obligations. All children have a right to a suitable education and children with SEN cannot be left behind.

“Urgent investment in SEN, starting with a pay rise for striking education workers who care for these pupils, is the only way this alarming shortfall in suitable school places."

“Parents should continue to protest and workers in the sector should continue their strike action until this investment is delivered.”

The EA said around 5,000 children with an SEN statement had been placed for September, and that it was "working to ensure all children will be placed appropriately as soon as possible".

"We absolutely recognise that this is an extremely anxious time for those parents/carers and children waiting for the confirmation of a school place," it told the BBC.

"Supporting children with SEN and ensuring all children with statements receive a placement which fully meets their needs to ensure that they are happy, learning and succeeding, remains a top priority."

The authority also confirmed fewer than five of 32 special schools would be closing their nursery units in order to admit more children to Primary One.

"In areas of high demand, nursery children have been placed in a range of settings including specialist provisions in mainstream schools, satellite settings aligned with special schools and, in some cases, parents have opted for mainstream nursery settings with support," they said.

The authority had warned in May of significant pressures on school places for children with special education needs for 2023/24.