UUP urged to ‘not block democracy’ by integrated education campaigners as bill approaches final stage at Stormont

Proposed Bill which will give more support to sector criticised by DUP

The Ulster Unionist Party has been urged to stand by its leader Doug Beattie’s words to “end educational apartheid” and not stand in the way of democracy as the Integrated Education Bill approaches its final stage at Stormont.

Those seeking a change in legislation, which will provide more support for the integrated sector, remain concerned that progress will be blocked by DUP MLAs, who have indicated an intention to use Stormont’s Petition of Concern to halt the progress of the private member’s bill brought to the Assembly by Alliance MLA Kellie Armstrong.

The DUP has backed the Controlled Schools Support Council (CSSC) and the Council for Catholic Maintained Schools (CCMS), insisting they can’t support a bill which elevates one sector above all others.

Last week Education Minister Michelle McIlveen launched a scathing attack on the bill in the Assembly, after her DUP party leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson confirmed that all DUP MLAs have signed a Petition of Concern against the Integrated Education Bill, cementing the party’s stance in opposition to the proposed legislation.

The DUP position has left the Ulster Unionists the decision makers.

Alliance, SDLP and Sinn Fein have all signalled support as the bill has passed through the Assembly.

Last week UUP MLA Steve Aiken said his party could not support the bill as it stands, but another of the party’s MLAs, Mike Nesbitt, indicated he will not be signing any Petition of Concern to block the legislation.

Responding to a query from a constituent, seen by the Belfast Telegraph, Mr Nesbitt said: “Factually the DUP need two more signatures for a Petition of Concern (PoC). It strikes me as I grow increasingly older that facts do not matter any more. I shall not sign a PoC but this is not good legislation.”

The UUP has not responded to whether Mr Nesbitt’s comments reflect the thinking within the party’s team of 10 MLAs, though current Health Minister Robin Swann has previously criticised ‘abuse’ of the Petition of Concern.

The mechanism was originally designed to prevent discrimination against one community over another, with a majority of both sides, unionist and nationalist, required to pass any legislation. The DUP would need the support of the UUP to pass the 30 signature mark needed to invoke the petition.

While encouraged by the words of Mr Nesbitt, Michael Lynch, Chair of the Integrated AlumNI group, made up of past pupils of integrated education, has urged other party members to follow.

“The onus is now on Doug Beattie and the UUP as a whole to rule out using the undemocratic Petition of Concern mechanism to block this Bill,” said Mr Lynch.

“The Bill has huge public support and the support of a majority of MLAs. We live in a democracy, if it has majority support, it should pass.

“Doug Beattie said in January that ‘we need to end educational apartheid’ which is taking place here in Northern Ireland. He needs to live up to those words and commit his party to not blocking the Integrated Education Bill.”

Meanwhile, the DUP has hit back at Secretary of State Brandon Lewis after he waded into the debate on integrated education.

Mr Lewis said “nudging and cajoling” was needed for progress to be made on integrated education

“We are 23 years on [from the Good Friday Agreement] and still such a small percentage of the population is able to be part of, and benefit from, integrated education,” Mr Lewis said.

“I think it’s just pretty poor progress.”

But the DUP MLA Diane Dodds told Mr Lewis to “explain exactly what he means by ‘nudging and cajoling’ in relation to integrated schools”.

“A detailed and considered report, taken forward by local parties is how we should shape education rather than vague comments from the secretary of state.”