Visually impaired schoolgirl urges NI leaders to give others opportunities to succeed

Victoria College pupil Georgia Hussey, calling on politicians to do more to support blind and visually impaired pupils.

A visually-impaired Belfast schoolgirl has called on Northern Ireland's political leaders to give others the chances she has had by adopting a new national curriculum framework.

Georgia Hussey’s call comes as the Education Authority is cutting services across the board, with the special education sector hit particularly hard.

Georgia (18) is registered as severely sight impaired and is in her final weeks at Victoria College Belfast, currently awaiting confirmation of her place at university.

She said Northern Ireland must now adopt the ‘Unlocking Education for All’ report, published last week at a UK-wide event hosted by the University of Birmingham. It detailed the significant consequences of failings across the special educational needs sector for children and young people which are evident in attainment and employment gaps.

Georgia called on the Curriculum Framework for Children and Young People with Vision Impairment (CFVI) to be recognised in the upcoming Special Educational Needs and Disability (SEND) transformation programme, which the Education Authority said is aiming to transform services and support.

Georgia said that without the special help she has received through her school life, she would not be in the position she is today.

“The technological advances we have seen in recent years are a huge benefit to visually impaired children moving through school,” she said.

“I wouldn’t have access to this technology that has been vital to my learning experience without a QTVI (Qualified Teacher for the Visually Impaired), and I can confidently say that without the adaptions, recommendations and provision of technology such as the iPad, I wouldn’t have been so successful in my educational journey.

“I have an amazing team behind me who have helped shape me into the resilient, driven, compassionate woman I aspire to be.

“Now that I’m preparing to leave school, I can only hope that this is the case for more children and young people with vision impairments in Northern Ireland.

“My life in education wasn’t perfect, I did have struggles, but thankfully, particularly in secondary school, I got the support I needed to allow me to build my confidence and get to the point I am today, ready for whatever comes next.”

Robert Shilliday, director of RNIB Northern Ireland, fears that vital support now under real threat.

“This report comes at a time when planned cuts to SEN budgets in schools are causing great concern,” he said.

“Blind and partially sighted children and young people must have full access to their education. To do this, they require additional specialist support to help them to learn and develop strategies to access information, the built environment and how to be independent.

"Evidence clearly shows that support is not working as it should and consequently, we hear from students that are struggling to access their learning.

"This impacts their wellbeing and means that they are left behind peers when entering adulthood and employment.”

“We believe that if political leaders and key decision makers can embed the Framework into the new SEND Transformation Programme and policies, it could put students on an even playing field with their peers, and ensure no one is missing out on the support they need to thrive.”