Warning as child requires hospital treatment after eating sweet laced with cannabis oil

A warning has been issued to parents and schools over the dangers of cannabis oil after a young child required hospital treatment after inadvertently swallowing the substance disguised as a sweet.

The Department of Education has asked schools to make parents aware of the threat in a letter to principals this week, warning that children could suffer hallucinations, nausea or vomiting if they ate the sweets.

The Public Health Agency had alerted the Department to the incident earlier this week.

“The PHA are aware of products that look like familiar sweet products with colourful packets, familiar cartoon images and which are appealing to children, but that in fact contain cannabis extract, or THC, the main psychoactive ingredient in cannabis,” the Department told schools.

“A young child assessed in hospital had inadvertently consumed cannabis after finding what they believed to be a packet of sweets on the ground.

“While on closer inspection the sweet packet is labelled as containing THC, to all other purposes they look like a common brand of sweets which are marketed for children.

“The effects of THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol) involves the central nervous and cardiovascular systems.

“In adults the effects are generally mild and short-lived but ingestion rather than inhalation is associated with longer lasting effects.”

The department said the dangers were heightened for young children, who often had a smaller body mass than adults which would make the effects “more profound.”

In extreme cases the consequences could include loss of coordination, hallucinations, nausea or vomiting, lethargy, collapse or loss of consciousness.

The Department also sent photographs to schools of some of the seized products which look like sweets but are laced with THC and said that some could be offered with names that were slight variations on names of existing popular sweet brands.

School staff have been asked to contact the PSNI or PHA if they become aware of children with the products.

Several post-primary schools in Northern Ireland recently had to warn pupils of the dangers of vaping after some inadvertently consumed the synthetic drug spice as a result.

One school in Portadown had to close pupils in classrooms for over an hour to allow ambulance crews to deal with the emergency.