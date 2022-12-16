Warning that NI funding cuts ‘will reduce services for most vulnerable young people’

Pupils and Disability Education workers protest at the Education Authority on Academy Street in Belfast over ongoing cuts (Credit: Colm Lenaghan/ Pacemaker)

Pacemaker Press 14/12/22 Pupils and Disability Education workers protest at the Education Authority on Academy Street in Belfast over ongoing cuts. Pic Colm Lenaghan/ Pacemaker

Fears are growing that some youth services may be forced to close if planned spending cuts go ahead in the new year.

This week saw a series of protests from youth workers over the threat to funding.

Groups in north Belfast staged a protest walk to highlight the devastating effect cuts to services would have and the protests continued with a further gathering outside Education Authority (EA) headquarters in Belfast city centre where a letter outlining fears was delivered to chief executive Sara Long.

The EA was warned that cuts “will reduce services for our most vulnerable young people and will impact on interventions for young people struggling with poor mental health, preventing young people from engaging in interface violence, interpersonal and group violence and other self-harming behaviours.”

The financial cuts are due to come in next year in the Education Authority’s budget and will hit many youth providers who could see an average loss of £33,000 in their funding.

Youth organisations have already said this will lead to not only a loss of services for young people, but job losses in the sector, something which will be devastating in the current cost-of-living crisis.

Among them is LGBTQ organisation Cara Friend, which operates more than 20 centres across Northern Ireland.

It operates thanks to funding from the Education Authority, delivering LGBTQ training for youth workers, one-to-one support sessions for young people and runs an LGBTQ-inclusive schools programme, which provides advice for teachers and anti-bullying workshops.

Many of those services were funded by the Education Authority until September 2022.

“Unfortunately, it has become quite clear that it is no longer the intention of the Education Authority to fulfil their statutory obligations to fund specific support to LGBTQI+ young people in Northern Ireland,” the group said.

“This represents a disastrous future for LGBTQI+ young people and a monumental step backwards.”

Services for minorities and children with special educational needs would also be drastically affected by cuts to youth funding.

“Our entire regional youth work staff team is funded under LGBTQI+ specific funding from Education Authority,” the group continued.

“We have to regrettably move to close all regional services supporting LGBTQI+ young people and groups.”

Unless the situation changes, Cara Friend said it would have to give workers from its youth service notice that their contracts would be terminated in early 2023.

The EA said it was firmly committed to promoting equality and inclusion and would continue to work with the Department of Education to minimise the risk to LGBTQ services “against the backdrop of very significant financial challenges”.

But Children’s Commissioner Koulla Yiasouma fears those challenges will have a major impact on young people for years to come.

“The children of Northern Ireland should not be in this situation, but they are, and the civil service has been left with choices to make,” she said.

“Are they confident that current expenditure is being used effectively and efficiently? Are departments and their agencies collaborating to achieve more with less? And are decisions being made in partnership with children and their communities? When a sticking plaster is all we have, we have a duty to make sure it actually sticks.

“The budget leaves services with stark choices that will leave so many families struggling and possibly worse.

“I have said it before and will again — the cost of not reforming and under-investing in education, health and social security will be paid by children and their families now, and for years to come.”

If youth centres are to survive, they will have to reduce both the number of staff they employ and the number of nights that centres can open for young people.

That, according to North Belfast MP John Finucane, will have a serious impact on vital work.

“These proposed cuts, if forced through, would have a savage impact upon youth provision and jobs and must be reversed,” he said.

“The work carried out through these youth services is absolutely vital and provides a secure environment for some of this city’s most vulnerable young people.”

Sean McMullan, a Senior Youth Worker at the Ashton Youth Centre in New Lodge, said: “The cuts proposed will entail local youth organisations losing close to £33,000 per year which will decimate local provision for young people.

“These cuts will result in the loss of 25% of previous two years funding, loss of up to 50% of youth work staff, reduction of two opening nights, loss of summer programmes and no outreach provision.

“Youth organisations across the country have collaborated in hope that these cuts can be overturned.

“The message was clear on how detrimental these cuts are going to be to local communities”