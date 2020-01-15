Watch: Demolition work begins at Queen's students union

Demolition work began on Queen's University's former student union building on Wednesday.

The union building closed in July 2018 ahead of a major development at the site on University Road.

It's entertainment venue, the Mandela Hall, known as the McMordie Hall until 1986, hosted some of the world's top local and international acts.

Down the years stars including U2, The Clash, Ed Sheeran, Radiohead, Snow Patrol, Calvin Harris, Nile Rodgers, Franz Ferdinand and Mumford And Sons played in the venue.

It also played host to club nights and comedy shows.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

When the union closed its doors a new temporary student union opened on the Lisburn Road.

It is hoped the Mandela Hall name will be retained when a new entertainment venue opens as part of the newly redeveloped site, with an estimated completion date of 2021.

A Queen's planning application said the redevelopment would include a student centre, shops, eateries, a bar and offices on the site.

The old union was more than 50 years old and was originally designed for a student population of 5,000 people.

Now there are around 24,000 students on the campus and it is hoped the new facility will better serve the modern student population.