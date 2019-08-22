Watch: Northern Ireland pupils celebrate GCSE results as boys narrow gap with girls

Girls have come out on top once again in this year's GCSE results but boys are narrowing the gap.

Figures released this morning by the Joint Council for Qualifications (JCQCIC) show Northern Ireland students are continuing to perform well.

This year saw the introduction of the new Northern Ireland GCSE A*-G grading, used in all CCEA GCSE qualifications.

The A* grade has been realigned to the 9 grade in England and a new C* grade has been introduced.

On Thursday, over 96% of candidates in Northern Ireland will be awarded the new CCEA GCSE grades.

The proportion of entries awarded grade A/7 has increased by 1.1 percent to 30.5%. The number of entries achieving A/7-C/4 has also increased by 1.1 percent, to 82.2%.

There has been a slight improvement in GCSE English Language and Mathematics.

In GCSE English there was an increase of 0.5 percent across A/7-C Grades, from 80.2% in 2018 to 80.7% in 2019.

GCSE Mathematics saw a 3.2 percent increase at A/7 – C/4 Grades, from 68.1% in 2018 to 71.3% in 2019.

Male entries achieving A/7- C/4 grades increased by 1.6 percent, to 78.5%.

Females achieving A/7- C/4 grades increased by 0.5 percent, to 85.6%.

The gap between female and male performance at A/7- C/4 grades has narrowed from 8.2 to 7.1 percent.

Entries for GCSE have declined by 5.2%. This year there are fewer entries by 15 and 17 year olds.

CCEA Chief Executive Justin Edwards congratulated everyone receiving exam results.

"Females continue to perform better than their male counterparts. However, this year saw the gap between male and female performance at A/7 – C/4 grades narrow from 8.2 to 7.1 percentage points," Mr Edwards said.

"Congratulations to all Northern Ireland’s learners who have once again demonstrated good outcomes across all grades, reflecting the hard work that takes place in our schools and colleges.”