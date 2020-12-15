Weir criticised for not cancelling A-Level and GCSE exams next summer

Peter Weir revealed measures which he believes will ensure fair and flexible public examinations in 2021 on Tuesday. (Ben Birchall/PA)

Northern Ireland’s A-Level students will sit fewer exams in 2021 after new measures were announced by the Education Minster.

But Peter Weir is facing renewed criticism for failing to act decisively and cancel A-Level and GCSE exams for next summer.

The Minister revealed measures which he believes will ensure fair and flexible public examinations in 2021 on Tuesday.

But he again ruled out any idea that next summer’s examinations will be cancelled, saying they would be “underpinned by contingencies for all scenarios”.

Mr Weir told the Assembly that students would have the opportunity to omit up to 60% of their AS or A-level assessments, meaning for a “significant” number of subjects, this would mean taking only one exam.

Mr Weir added: “We will ensure that their lives are not defined or held back by the disruption they have experienced in 2020.

“The summer of 2020 has shown us that public exams remain the best way for students to show what they can do.”

But SDLP Education spokesperson, Daniel McCrossan MLA said the Minster is continuing to fail students.

“It is nothing short of scandalous that the Minister is continuing to fail students by refusing to cancel GSCE and A-Level exams,” he said.

“Other jurisdictions have acted decisively to support young people, but Minister Weir has dogmatically refused to do so. It is a disgrace.”

Alliance Education spokesperson Chris Lyttle said more should have been expected.

“The Education Minister’s inaction, indecision and U-turns have caused chaos for pupils this year,” said Mr Lyttle.

“We are therefore entitled to expect more than a statement to the Assembly which is vague at best in its detail and commitments. Other jurisdictions have taken decisive action to cancel or significantly modify exams due to the unprecedented disruption we have seen to learning.

“On the week commencing October 12, around 50,000 pupils were not in school. Currently, some pupils are on their fourth period of self-isolation, with many staff affected as well. What level of disruption to pupils is the Minister willing to accept before introducing moderated centre/school assessment instead of GCSE, AS-Level and A-Level exams in 2021?”

Robbie Butler MLA gave the announcement a belated but cautious welcome.

“Sadly, lost classroom time will continue to be a burden for many students," he said. "I remain concerned that these pupils have not received detail today as to what mitigations will look like. The minister must as a matter of urgency address the issue of providing certainty for students who have lost considerable classroom teaching.

“Another point of concern is that according to departmental guidance, all content must be covered by all students, so precious time will be spent on units that pupils may choose not to enter. As choice is so important, why then is it that pupils who do not wish to take assessments in certain units have no choice but to cover the content because other pupils wish to? This promotes unfairness once again.”

Koulla Yiasouma, Northern Ireland Commissioner for Children and Young People said some clarity has been provided.

“The measures have gone quite a long way to alleviate the workload. I believe we are in a better place than we were,” she said.

“I do however reserve judgement on whether the measures go far enough. I am meeting with young people later this week to discuss and hear their views, before making a more detailed and more informed response.”

Teacher’s Union the NASUWT said key questions remain unanswered.

“The measures announced today do not go far enough,” said Justin McCamphill, NASUWT National Official for Northern Ireland.

“It is vital that the Minister sets out further detail on how the contingency plans for students unable to sit examinations will work in practice.

Patrick Roach, General Secretary of the NASUWT, added: “While addressing some of the uncertainty that has surrounded what will happen with qualifications next summer, today’s announcement leaves key questions unanswered.

“The Minister’s delay in bringing forward plans for next summer’s examinations and qualifications has caused unnecessary anxiety, stress and workload pressures for both teachers and pupils.

“It is important that every possible step is taken to ensure that awards are fair to all students who have been impacted by the pandemic. However, the measures announced today do not go far enough.

“It is now important that CCEA engages fully and urgently with the sector over the detailed arrangements for standard setting."