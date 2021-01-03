Weir has failed thousands of pupils over transfer test, says Stormont Education Committee chair Chris Lyttle

Education Minister Peter Weir said schools in Northern Ireland will deliver remote learning in the first week of the new term amid spiralling Covid infections (Liam McBurney/PA)

The chair of Stormont’s Education Committee has said the Education Minister has failed thousands of primary school children as they prepare to sit the first transfer test on Saturday.

The first of three AQE exams papers will be sat by around 8,000 P7 pupils on Saturday, despite calls for the tests to be postponed or cancelled as schools move to remote learning as the number of Covid cases in the community continues to soar.

Pupils hoping to attend grammar schools in Northern Ireland will sit two further AQE papers on January 16 and January 23, while transfer tests run by the Post Primary Transfer Consortium (PPTC) are due to take place on January 30.

Alliance MLA Chris Lyttle said that Peter Weir had failed to take control of post primary transfer this year despite consistent calls for contingency planning throughout the pandemic.

Mr Lyttle said the Minister, the Association of Quality Education (AQE), the PPTC and selective schools have deemed the mass testing of children during a public health pandemic, despite unequal learning opportunity, as the fairest and necessary approach but have not provided an alternative contingency plan.

“The approach, it appears, was to hope there would be no disruption to mass testing of children during the winter months of a public health pandemic,” he said.

“The Minister has, however, been required for public health reasons to partially close schools until January 11 with the first transfer test scheduled to take place in post primary schools on January 9.

“There is legitimate concern as to how, in this exceptional situation, it is safe or legal to sit this test and yet understandably many pupils and parents also just want to be done with it.”

Mr Lyttle has called on the Minister to make an urgent statement on what the regulations are for pupils sitting the transfer test.

“A definitive statement from the Education Minister, AQE, PPTC and host schools to confirm how mass indoor testing can take place within legal compliance of the current regulations is urgently needed,” he said

“There is also confusion as to whether P7 pupils can return to school next week. I am going to be clear because I think the current health situation demands clarity. It is my understanding that the Department of Education has not permitted schools to return P7 pupils to school next week other than for vulnerable and key worker children supervised learning.

“It is clearly unacceptable for pupils, parents and teachers to be put in this position and those responsible need to provide urgent clarity on these serious matters.”

Speaking to the BBC on Sunday morning, First Minister Arlene Foster said it remained important that Stormont Ministers “do all we can” to keep students in schools in January.

Education Minister Peter Weir announced on New Year's Eve that most pupils would not return to school in the first week of the month as planned, and instead return after a week of remote learning.

For some post-primary pupils (Years 8-11), online learning will be in place for the entire month of January.

“Young people have missed out far too much on education during Covid,” the DUP leader said.

“However, we do recognise with this new mutant version of Covid-19 that there are difficulties, that it transmits among younger people, therefore we have to take that into consideration,” she said.

“It is important we get our young people into schools again but we have to have remote learning for a short period of time - and I hope it is a short period of time.”