Which 28 Northern Ireland schools will benefit from £794m capital works programme?

The Education Minister has revealed that 28 schools will receive a share of £794m after announcing a major capital works programme in the Assembly.

Michelle McIlveen said more than 25,000 pupils will benefit from the scheme.

She said: “I have visited many schools and witnessed first-hand not only the tremendous work that takes place in each and every school, but also the need for an appropriate level of investment in the fabric of our schools.

"Such investment is essential to provide the first-class educational experience our pupils, staff and wider school communities both deserve and need to ensure our young people can achieve their full potential.

“Since 2012, there has been a total of 75 projects announced to advance in planning under the Major Capital Works Programme.

“Each project represents an individual programme requiring significant investment of time and money to plan and deliver. Anticipated spend on these projects across the next five years is estimated at £482m.

“In addition, 76 projects are currently being progressed under the School Enhancement Programme and a further 27 major capital projects are being progressed under the Fresh Start Agreement Programme.

“While my department, like others, has no visibility of its future budget position, it is essential that there is a steady pipeline of projects in design which in turn will ensure the continued modernisation of the schools’ estate in future years as these projects move to construction.

“While construction spend on the projects will not be realised until the end of this decade at the earliest, making this announcement will ensure a steady pipeline of projects in design which will in turn ensure the continued modernisation of the schools’ estate into the future.”

A ‘major work’ is a capital project that costs in excess of £500,000 which could be a new school building, renovation of an old building, extensions or construction of a new school building to allow for an amalgamation of two or more existing schools.

DUP MLA Diane Dodds, a member of the Assembly’s education committee, said investment will help keep Northern Ireland’s schools world class.

“This is a hugely significant announcement that will benefit pupils right across Northern Ireland,” she said.

“While any school is much more than just the buildings which house it, the quality of facilities is still very important. Within my own constituency I know just how important the improvements will be at Portadown College and Killicomaine Junior High School.”

The full list of schools to benefit is:

Ballyclare High School

Ballyclare Secondary School

Ballymena Academy

Belfast High School

Cambridge House, Ballymena

Carrickfergus Academy

Dean Maguirc College, Omagh

Dromore High School

Edmund Rice College, Newtownabbey

Friends’ School Lisburn

Hunterhouse College, Belfast

Killicomaine Junior High School

Larne Grammar

Larne High School

Lisnagarvey High School, Lisburn

Loreto College, Coleraine

Lumen Christi College, Londonderry

Malone Integrated College, Belfast

Mercy College, Belfast

Portadown College

Sperrin Integrated College, Magherafelt

St Brigid’s College, Londonderry

St Catherine’s College, Armagh

St Ciaran’s College, Dungannon

St Joseph’s College, Belfast

St Louise’s Comprehensive College, Belfast

St Paul’s High School, Newry

St Pius X College, Magherafelt