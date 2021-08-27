Whiteabbey school parents run their own shop to keep uniform costs down

Thrifty PTA puts any profits made from the venture straight back into primary school

Concerns over the financial impact of the cost of new school uniforms have seen one Co Antrim Primary school take matters into its own hands.

The Parent Teacher Association at Whiteabbey Primary School now runs its own shop, keeping the price of uniforms to a minimum and ploughing any profit back into school funds.

A survey from Parentkind and the newly formed Parent Engagement Group this week found the average cost of a new uniform for a primary school child runs to £173, but a child attending the Whiteabbey school can be kitted out for under £70.

The survey also showed that 94% of parents are concerned about the high cost of uniforms with 85% concerned about having to purchase the uniform from an approved supplier.

“We made the decision to try to help parents but buying in the uniforms ourselves at low cost and passing on those savings on to parents,” explained Oonagh Tierney, a member of the PTA at the school.

“All the uniforms are new. We source our stock locally and buy directly. We have them embroidered and any profit goes directly back to supporting the school and the children. Parents can see the benefit for their children through that next school year.”

School principal Keith Wysner said it was a win win situation for everyone.

“This is doing an amazing job for our school,” he said. “It brings in extra money at a time when we’re in a deficit position. We don’t currently have the budget coming in to run the school.

“All schools need to look at where they can make a social and parental benefit. We’re helping over 280 families through this and it’s all credit to the commitment of the PTA.”

Education Minister Michelle McIlveen paid a visit to the school his week to coincide with the launch of the new uniform survey where she promised a review of the school uniform grants.

“Whiteabbey PS have been very good at buying uniforms in at a good price and passing that on to parents,” the minister said. “It’s a really good example for other to look at.

“There is no one size fits all solution. Some may look at a pre-loved or a swap shop to ease the burden on parents.

“The Department has issued guidance on fair and reasonable pricing for uniforms which schools are encouraged to follow.”

The Parent Engagement Group, which did not get the opportunity to meet the minister during her visit, said it will now step up its campaign.

The group, headed by campaigners Naomi McBurney and Lindsay Robinson, said: “While we understand pre-loved is important and has a place, it is absolutely not the answer to the issue parents have told us with school uniforms.

“Nor is simply suggesting that schools and parents working together, at a local level, is a long term solution. We need systematic policy change and leadership from our decision makers. We are urgently asking for a meeting with the Education Minister. We understand the Department will undertake a review and we are keen to discuss this also.”