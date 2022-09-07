Withdrawal of free school buses leads to concerns for pupils’ safety at Catholic school in north Belfast

A row has broken out at a north Belfast school after parents of pupils said they have been receiving verbal abuse as they collect their children from the school.

Many pupils attending Mercy College in Ballysillan who previously used school buses are now being driven to school by parents following the withdrawal of free transport, which had previously been organised by the Flax Trust.

It’s understood the Flax Trust, a north Belfast charity supporting Catholic education in the area, notified the Education Authority earlier this year that it would not be in a position to continue with the arrangement, but as yet, no alternative has been put in place.

With increased traffic and parking problems, parents say they have been experiencing verbal abuse as they collect their children outside the Catholic school situated in a mainly Protestant area.

Videos of abuse being hurled at some parents have been posted to social media, while others have expressed concerns about the number of vehicles now trying to access the area.

The Council for Catholic Maintained Schools (CCMS) said it was “aware of several online messages referencing the ongoing situation at Mercy College”.

“Discussions are ongoing and the Council for Catholic Maintained Schools continue to engage with the school and all relevant agencies to work to find a positive resolution,” it said.

“The safety and welfare of children and young people remains our highest priority.”

Last month, Principal Martin Moreland wrote to parents saying he was “praying for a resolution” to the issue over free private transport for students.

In a letter distributed to parents, he said the school was unable to acquire further funding in order to provide the service.

“Unfortunately, we have been unsuccessful in acquiring further funding for the buses and it is therefore with regret that I must inform you that there will no longer be free private transport for students to and from Mercy College,” he wrote.

“I am disappointed and frustrated that, despite our best efforts, there has been no resolution to this.

“If you would like your child to travel to and from school using Translink buses, depending on where you live, you should be aware that there may not be a suitable bus route for them.

“If you have no alternative but to let your child walk, I must urge that you discuss and advise your child on the safest route to and from Mercy.

“I appreciate and understand the problems associated with students walking to and from Mercy and that this may present issues for you as a family. I can totally sympathise with your difficulty. If you have any concerns, please do not hesitate to contact the school and we will do our best to deal with them.”

A spokesperson for the Education Authority (EA) added: “The Council for Catholic Maintained Schools (CCMS), who are the managing authority for the school, continue to work pro-actively with all stakeholders, including EA, on any concerns raised.”

Dissident republican group Saoradh – regarded by many as the political wing of the New IRA – said in a statement yesterday that assistance will be offered to parents and children, including members of the group escorting children to and from the school.

One DUP councillor accused the group of trying to stoke up tensions as work goes on behind the scenes to find a solution.

Dale Pankhurst said that a social media video, which appears to show loyalists verbally abusing parents as they pick up their children outside the school, has been blown out of proportion.

“That incident arose when someone parked in a disabled bay and was asked to move,” he said of the footage.

He accused some of trying to milk the video for their own aims.

“I have been working behind the scenes with local Sinn Fein representatives to find a quick solution to the parking and transportation problem which has arisen,” said Mr Pankhurst.

“There is no suggestions this is anything other than that. The incident being talked about online concerned a disabled parking bay. There is no suggestion that children are being subjected to daily abuse, which some would have us believe.

“This does not need to be contentious,” he added. “We all want to see the situation calm down and for children to be able to find a convenient solution to the transport issue that suits all parties.”