Work to begin on first-of-its-kind shared education campus in Limavady

Education Minister Peter Weir MLA cuts the first sid on teh site of the new £11m Limavady Shared Education Campus with Clara Clements, St. Mary’s Limavady and Leah Craig from Limavady High School. Picture Martin McKeown. 21.04.21

A plan for a first-of-its-kind shared education campus will officially get off the ground today when Education Minister Peter Weir cuts the first sod on the £11m project.

Limavady High School and St Mary’s High School will share the multimillion-pound complex when work on the building is completed.

The two schools have been sharing some classes and extra-curricular activities since the 1970s, but the new build, which will incorporate facilities for science, technology, drama and media, will cement the relationship.

The project will also include the first engineering suite to be installed in a Northern Ireland post-primary school complex.

The scheme was approved seven years ago by the Department of Education as part of the Executive’s Building a United Community Strategy.

Work is expected to take two years to complete.

The schools, which sit side-by-side on Irish Green Street, will retain separate identities, but teachers and governors at both will be able to work together.

Limavady High School has in recent years been hosting drama and learning for life classes for St Mary’s pupils, while St Mary’s has been hosting joint classes in technology subjects.

Sinn Fein MLA Caoimhe Archibald welcomed the official beginning of work on the shared education campus.

She said: "St Mary’s Limavady and Limavady High School have a strong history of working in partnership, and this project will bring social, economic and, most importantly, educational benefits for our young people."

Plans for a similar project involving six schools in Omagh are under way.