World-class education system for NI is our goal, says panel chair

The chair of the panel tasked with reviewing Northern Ireland’s education system has said he intends to lay out a pathway which will “transform” the sector here.

Dr Keir Bloomer said the panel’s work, once completed, will set out recommendations which can be acted on immediately to improve education, as well as a route which designed to lead to the creation of a “world-class” education system for Northern Ireland.

Last September, Dr Bloomer was named as chair of a five-person panel which will spend 18 months examining the education system here. The panel — which was set up following a commitment in the New Decade, New Approach deal — is due to submit its interim report in October this year, with the final report due in April 2023.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, Dr Bloomer said the panel has been on a fact-finding mission, speaking to stakeholders, politicians and others, as well a conducting a survey — which to date has garnered more than 1,000 responses — to gauge opinion about the state of education here.

“One of the main issues we’re looking at is the financial sustainability of the education system here, which for us translates into two questions. One, are the resources there sufficient? And two, are the resources being used as effectively as they could be?” he said.

Dr Bloomer said the other main issues the panel is looking at include academic selection, special schools, and moving towards a single education system.

On what he hopes to achieve following the completion of the panel’s work, Dr Bloomer said he hopes to create a concrete path on a way forward for changing the system.

Dr Keir Bloomer

“I think we will be looking to do that, not just through making immediate recommendations, but also setting a direction of travel. It is going to be very important that our recommendations are practicable, manageable, affordable and deliverable,” he said.

“Our focus will be on making recommendations for immediate action, and also saying: this is how you’ve got to progress thereafter, in order to have a world-class educations system 10 years from now.”

Asked, if followed through with, these recommendations and a pathway for moving forward will be “transformational”, Dr Bloomer replied: “That would be our intention.”

The chair of the panel accepted that, whatever recommendations his panel makes, there will need to be political consensus to act on them.

He said he cannot be confident the recommendations will be accepted by all political parties, but added: “I would hope [the review] will be well-received.”