Wrap up in ventilated classes, Education Minister Weir suggests

Pupils could be allowed to wear coats in class due to the extra ventilation required during the coronavirus pandemic, the Education Minister has suggested.

Peter Weir said concerned parents had been getting in touch to ask why school windows were being kept open as temperatures outside were dropping.

Mr Weir said school leaders would need to adopt a "common sense" approach in ensuring there was sufficient ventilation. The minister was responding to an Assembly question from Alliance's Paula Bradshaw, who had asked whether funding would be provided to help schools ventilate classrooms without having to open windows during the winter.

Mr Weir said that "some parents who have contacted us saying 'the windows are open, why are the windows open?' It's actually to have ventilation".

"I think that does mean that schools will need to also have a level of adaptation. For example, even just in terms of what way they will look at school uniforms and whether, you know, there's extra layers of clothing, there's additional bits. I think there's got to be common sense solutions in connection with that."

During Assembly questions Mr Weir also indicated that the Executive would again provide payments to families eligible for free school meals during the Christmas holiday period.