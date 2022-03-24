Young people more heavily impacted by pandemic than any other age group, says NI’s mental health champion

Northern Ireland’s mental health champion has urged future MLAs to ensure funding is available to implement a 10-year mental health strategy.

Professor Siobhan O’Neill told Stormont’s education committee that young people as a whole were “more heavily impacted by the Covid pandemic and the restrictions than any other age group”.

She said the effect of the pandemic on children with special educational needs could be “long-lasting” and “severe”.

The call has been backed by the National Association of Head Teachers.

Interim director Dr Graham Gault said: “Our members daily express deep and heartbreaking concerns around the mental health and wellbeing of young people and the incomprehensibly large waiting lists for appropriate services.

“Additionally, school leaders tell us that deficiencies in existing services, including the totally unacceptable levels of basic funding to schools that directly prohibit essential spending on training, resourcing and adult support, contribute to the problems experienced by children.”

With Northern Ireland’s commissioner for children and young people having already urged a speeding up of the process of implementing a mental health strategy, Professor O’Neill said the last two years had led to “an increase in the symptoms of mental ill health, behavioural, emotional and attention difficulties”.

“Symptoms of mental ill health in children increased during times when there were restrictions to activities and a reduction in face-to-face teaching in schools,” she said.

“Young people’s mental health was poor before the pandemic and they were more heavily impacted by the pandemic and the restrictions than any other age group. There’s now a huge volume of research that shows that.

“But not all children and young people had been affected equally. Rates were higher in younger children, children with special educational needs or neuro-developmental disorders, and children in deprived areas.”

While she said the impact would be relatively short-lived for most children, she warned that children with special educational needs and from low-income households had not “shown the same level of recovery”.

She added: “Essential services for many young people with disabilities went to zero overnight due to lockdowns.

“That has led to some children harming themselves and injuring their parents. Many respite and other support services were also suspended. Some families have said their children regressed and struggled to cope due to the withdrawal of day centre and respite services.

“I need to keep raising this at every opportunity because those are a group of young people who are not recovering, The effects for young people with special educational needs are more long-lasting and much more severe.

“Some services haven’t come back again and we’ve closed schools again this week.”