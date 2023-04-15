Young people still leaving NI in droves despite what Biden claims, says researcher

US President’s speech was branded ‘aspirational’ as well as ‘surprising’

Eoin Miller, Ulster University first year student and a member of the NI Youth Forum

US President Joe Biden delivers a speech at Ulster University on April 12, 2023 in Belfast, Northern Ireland (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images) — © Getty Images

A claim by US President Joe Biden that many young people in Northern Ireland see their future here has been branded “aspirational”.

Mr Biden suggested students are increasingly persuaded to stay at home rather than seek careers abroad during a keynote speech at Ulster University.

He said: “Young people, instead of fleeing for opportunities elsewhere, can see their futures and careers for themselves that speak to unlimited possibilities here.”

But Ann Watt, director of political research group Pivotal, said she was “surprised” at the President’s words this week.

While the positive nature of the comments was welcomed, she said Northern Ireland still has a long way to go before the battle to keep the most promising students at home can be won.

Ms Watt said her organisation’s research shows the problem of “significant economic migration” could actually be worsening, not improving.

“I did raise my eyebrows when those comments were made,” she said.

“I assume the President was speaking in aspirational tones rather than anything based on reality.

“The problem with young people leaving Northern Ireland to study elsewhere and not returning home has been around for years and nothing that has happened in the political arena recently has changed that.

“The President’s words were surprising. The evidence is not there to back them up.”

Research from Pivotal into the issue revealed that 17,500 students opt to study elsewhere every year, while only 12% said they were planning to return home after completing their studies.

“Two thirds of them don’t return,” said Ms Watt.

“I will take the comments as aspirational, a hope, not a fact.

“The speech was all about building for the future. It was full of optimism and ambition about the type of society we all want to build, one which is attractive to young people, not one they wish to move away from given the first opportunity to do so.

“That means a society without political division."

According to Ms Watt, as students are leaving, unlike in Scotland and England, other students from the UK and further afield are not coming to Northern Ireland in the same numbers.

"It’s a one way street,” she continued.

“What we have found in the research, and it’s something that will only have multiplied in the last year of no NI Executive, is that young people leave because of the continuing community division in the society around them.

They leave because they see a dysfunctional system of government. Nothing that has happened in the last year will have changed that.

“Outside Northern Ireland there are better options for courses, better job opportunities through those courses and young people can find the more ‘normal’ society they wish to live in and contribute to.

“And still our government has no coherent strategy in place to reverse the trend.

“I don’t want to put a downer on the speech, but this is an issue Northern Ireland is not dealing with and with no Stormont, it’s an issue that’s not getting any closer to be addressed. It remains one of the biggest economic challenges we face.

“To get ready for global changes in the job market, Northern Ireland needs to retain and regain more of this talent. It’s not happening.”

One student who attended the Presidential address said most of his family and friends had already left Northern Ireland to study elsewhere, but he remains hopeful his country will give him a reason to stay.

Eoin Millar, a first year student at Ulster University and a member of the NI Youth Forum, feels unless there is political progress, more young people will seek to leave for futures elsewhere.

“We need to start using that spirit of optimism to move forward and that means continuing to take the tough decisions,” he said.

“Issues that young people mainly care about are in education, health, access to mental health services.

"Without all of that it’s frustrating that young people are seeing their futures elsewhere, away from their homes, away from their families.”