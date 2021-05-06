Edwin Poots facing court battle over port checkpoints 

Edwin Poots is to face a legal challenge over work being stopped on permanent border control posts at Northern Ireland ports.

Papers have been lodged at the High Court in Belfast by an unidentified member of Sinn Fein, claiming the move was an abuse of power for political reasons.

In February, acting Agriculture Minister Gordon Lyons ordered a halt to construction of post-Brexit inspection facilities for food products arriving from Britain.

But lawyers for the man behind the challenge claim his Democratic Unionist Party colleague, Mr Poots, has maintained the block since returning to the position following surgery.

He is now seeking a judicial review, alleging an improper motive behind the decision.

An unlawful failure to consult ministerial colleagues in Stormont’s power-sharing regime is also being contended.

At the time, Mr Lyons said work on the posts was being stopped in response to practical difficulties caused by the Northern Ireland Protocol, which was set up to avoid a hard border on the island of Ireland.

But he was heavily criticised by other political parties who accused him of acting unilaterally in an area which required broader Executive consent.

Describing himself as a “strong supporter of the Good Friday Agreement”, the Sinn Fein member behind the legal action will be requesting anonymity due to ongoing tensions.

In court papers, he expressed concern that the decision could destabilise that peace agreement.

He wants a judge to declare that the minister acted without legal authority on such a controversial and cross-cutting issue.

The case is expected to be listed for a preliminary hearing in the coming weeks.

Solicitor Paul Farrell, of McIvor Farrell, who represents the applicant, said: “Our client is of the firm view that the decision of the DUP minister in acting unilaterally and without the support of the Executive Committee is unlawful and deserving of judicial scrutiny.

“The decision has had a detrimental effect on good governance in the North and has created political uncertainty at a time of potential crisis and further civil disorder.

“Our client is of the view that the minister’s decision in itself is an attack on the democratic good governance of the North, with no regard for basic power-sharing principles.”