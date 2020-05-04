Elderly Belfast scam victim persuaded to leave card and PIN number on doorstep, court told

Ward is allegedly linked by CCTV evidence from ATM machines.

Fraudsters took more than £800 from a Belfast pensioner's bank account after persuading him to leave a card and PIN number on his doorstep due to the Covid-19 lockdown, a court heard today.

Police claimed he was targeted along with another 70 elderly members of the community in a scam involving callers posing as detectives probing fictitious crime.

The case is also linked to the alleged extortion of £17,500 from a man in England suffering from cerebral palsy.

Details emerged as a 31-year-old man appeared at Belfast Magistrates' Court on charges connected to the investigation.

John Ward, of Carrington Street in the city, is charged with conspiracy to commit fraud, conspiracy to commit blackmail, and acquiring criminal property.

A detective from the PSNI's Economic Crime Unit said a gang has been contacting vulnerable people, pretending to be from the police or utility companies, and urging them to move money from bank accounts to avoid being defrauded.

Since January a total of 71 attempts have been made to persuade elderly potential victims to transfer cash, the court heard.

In the latest alleged incident, on April 24, a Belfast man in his eighties was told criminals would be able to clear out his account, taking up to £15,000, unless he assisted the bogus investigation.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic he was put under pressure to leave his bank card and PIN number on his doorstep, according to the detective.

They were collected and used at two different ATMs, with £820 taken within an hour before the pensioner realised what was going on.

It was claimed that a similar method was used in other incidents for which he has not been charged.

Scammers managed to get another four victims to make attempts at withdrawing money, snatching cash in one incident.

District Judge George Conner was also told the same gang is thought to have blackmailed a man in England into handing over £17,500 last year.

That victim, who has cerebral palsy, was threatened with being exposed as a paedophile following online contact with someone who then claimed to be aged 15.

A number of requests for cash were then made from the man.

"He believed he was paying for an online paedophile course to stop him going to jail," the detective said.

Defence solicitor Diarmaid Kelly stressed Ward is only charged in connection with one of 71 pensioners allegedly targeted.

"The height of the prosecution case is that he withdrew money from various bank machines relating to this one complainant," the lawyer submitted.

Bail was granted to Ward on conditions including a ban on accessing ATM machines or the internet.

Judge Conner also cautioned the public to remain vigilant.

He said: "I cannot envisage any circumstances where people would need to leave a bank card on a front doorstep.

"People need to take greater care of their own details, to protect their own privacy." ends