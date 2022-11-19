Election deniers and ‘critical race theory’ peddlers: The alternatives to Trump for Republican 2024 presidential nomination are hardly an improvement
While Trump’s star power is on the wane, the new wave of Republican presidential contenders scarcely seem any better. Where are all the true conservatives?
Jennifer Rubin© Washington Post
It was inevitable that former US president Donald Trump would announce his candidacy for a second presidential term. His narcissism, coupled with his (false) belief that running for office would stave off an indictment, all but guaranteed he would run.