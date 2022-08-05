Emotions run high as NI aquatics team come home

Celebrations at Belfast City Airport as competitors proudly show off medals from Birmingham Games

There was a warm reception for the aquatics squad from Team NI at Belfast City Airport as Bethany Firth, Barry McClements and Daniel Wiffen came home.

Greeted by cheers and the flashes from photographers’ cameras, the team were all smiles as they carried their luggage — which included some brand new silverware from the Birmingham Games — through the terminal.

Bethany Firth gets a welcome home hug from mum

Firth (26) claimed her first-ever Commonwealth gold medal in the 200m freestyle S14 in the games, adding to an extensive collection of medals which includes six gold medals at the Paralympics at 2012, 2016 and the delayed 2020 Games, alongside gold at the European and World championships.

“I am just over the moon, I’m so happy and relieved to have gotten the full collection (of medals)” she said, as she was greeted by members of her family as well as her new husband, Andrew Fuller, all wearing ‘Team Bethy’ T-shirts.

“It’s been a long time for me, I won my first gold in 2012 in London and it’s ten years later and I finally have a full collection. It took time, but we did it in the end.”

Barry McClements, Bethany Firth and Daniel Wiffen wearing their medals

Even after so much success, Firth said every one of her medals is special.

“Each season you have so many hiccups and bumps, this season I broke my foot and got married, so I had to overcome a lot of obstacles to get this medal,” she added.

“People don’t see the hard work, sometimes they just look and expect medal after medal and that’s not the case. My team and family know exactly what went into each medal and that means so much to me, when I look at each of them, they all tell a story.”

Firth, who has a learning disability that causes short-term memory loss and therefore competes in the S14 classification, a category for athletes with intellectual impairments,has turned her sights to the Paris Paralympics in 2024 — but first on the agenda is something a little more personal.

“First, I’m finally going on my honeymoon,” she said, adding her and her new husband Andrew plan on travelling around East Asia for six weeks during her time off.

Swimmer Wiffen (21), who claimed silver in the 1,500m freestyle at Sandwell Aquatics Centre, had his medal hanging around his neck.

“It’s been fantastic, I’m back here in Belfast with my whole family with a silver medal, it’s great,” he said.

“Our team were only a small part of the village, and on the last day we got to see the whole venue — it was amazing.”

Daniel’s identical twin Nathan was at the airport to greet him

Asked how he will celebrate, his mother Rachel said the family were going to enjoy a meal in their local village of Moira. She said she was “so proud of Daniel.”

McClements (20) also told of his delight after his history-making bronze medal. He was the first Northern Ireland athlete to win a medal in the pool on the first day of the games when he picked up bronze in the S9 100m backstroke race.

“It feels unreal, to do it in front of an almost home crowd with a few family members and with the guys in the team and their families as well, the crowd was definitely loud,” he said.

As for the significance of his medal win, McClements, whose right leg was amputated when he was 10-months-old, said it was “unbelievable as there has been so many good swimmers come out of Northern Ireland.”

Barry shows little brother Cruz his bronze medal

The pressure will be back on soon, though.

“I’m taking a month’s break, and next year is the World Championships, it’s in Manchester, so I’m hoping my family will make it over to see me,” he added.

Linda Stoops from Swim Ulster, who joined the team in Birmingham, shared her joy and elation at the team’s success.

“I am super proud of an amazing little team. We had ten swimmers and they all acted so professionally the whole time,” she said.