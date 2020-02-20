£1m revamp at Carrick castle to be unveiled

A £1m restoration project at Carrickfergus Castle will be unveiled next week.

The conservation work will be revealed at reopening events on February 26 and 27.

Carrickfergus Castle welcomed 48,872 visitors between April 2019 and January this year despite the renovations.

The tourist attraction had 456 visitors last month alone.

The visitor information centre at the castle is currently being refurbished to include a purpose-built reception desk and improved refreshment, retail and seating areas.

According to Tourism Northern Ireland's visitor attitude survey, the castle is mid and east Antrim's second most popular tourist attraction after The Gobbins in Islandmagee.

Around 45% of tourists visited The Gobbins, 42% visited Carrickfergus Castle, 16% went to Glenarm Castle estate, 8% visited Slemish and 6% stopped off at Carrickfergus Museum.

Eight percent of visitors with children said the attractions were "family-friendly for children of all ages".