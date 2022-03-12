20 easy ways to ‘green-proof’ your home that won’t cost the earth and will reduce your bills

Around 15% of carbon emissions comes from heating houses. Here’s simple steps you can take to reduce this — and your bills

More power to you: Solar panels can help to improve energy efficiency in the home. Credit: Michael Kappeler

While many new homes are now being built with eco-friendly designs in mind, you don’t have to build one from scratch to ensure your house can be “green-proofed”, and it doesn’t have to cost the Earth either.

It is believed 15% of the UK’s total carbon emissions come from heating homes, so making small changes to your everyday life can go a long way to reducing your overall carbon footprint — and your bills.

By making small changes such as using draught excluders, turning your thermostat down by just 1°C or adding radiator reflectors, we can all go a long way to helping save the planet while also tackling rising energy costs at the same time.

1. Insulate, insulate, insulate

Insulation could be the number one way you can properly green-proof your home. Not only would you be saving on your bills each year, but you will also be reducing your overall carbon footprint.

Simply installing insulation can help tackle this growing issue.

Huge amounts of heat are wasted through your roof, walls and floor every year if you have inadequate insulation.

2. The importance of thermostats

Fitting thermostats can help monitor the room temperature and will automatically switch your boiler on and off to maintain the set temperature you so desire.

You can even get wireless thermostats so you don’t have to track your walls.

Thermostatic radiator valves can also be easily fitted, allowing you to control the temperature in each room individually.

By installing a smart thermostat to cool down your home in the summer months, for example, this can lower the demand for electricity produced by power plants and, in turn, reduce global warming causing carbon emissions.

3. Reduce your temperature by just 1°C

By reducing the temperature of your home, it doesn’t mean you need to get the woolly jumpers and thick socks out just yet. But by lowering your thermostat by just 1°C you could save over £50 per year if you have one or more room thermostats.

According to Element Energy, the UK would save 1.18 million tonnes of CO2 if everyone carried out such a decrease, so not only would this small change save the planet, but can also save on your bills.

4. Try going fossil free

One of the biggest ways to save the planet and properly green-proof your home would be to eradicate all dependence on fossil fuels such as gas or home heating oil.

One of the best alternatives is to install an air source heat pump run off electricity. Heat pumps are believed to be up to three times more efficient than a boiler and can significantly reduce your energy bills and your carbon footprint.

Heat pumps can also provide cooling in summer, as well as heating in winter, but are more costly than other heating options.

5. Reduce your water waste

By reducing your water usage, you are reducing carbon pollution due to the energy needed to pump, heat and treat it.

Take shorter showers, even by just a couple of minutes, and turn off the tap when you are brushing your teeth.

Only run full loads of washing, both in the washing machine and dishwasher. It is also best for the environment to wash clothes at 30°C or 40°C rather than 60°C, as it’s around 30% cheaper and uses much less energy.

6. Use energy-efficient appliances

When buying appliances such as fridges, microwaves and kettles, look out for its energy label and pick the appliance which operates most efficiently for its size (A-Rated).

Buying wisely is the lowest-cost way to reduce emissions. By reducing your energy usage, you in turn reduce the demand for fossil fuels, which will lower the levels of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere. Some of the most energy consuming appliances in your home are fridges, freezers, washing machines, tumble dryers, and dishwashers.

When boiling the kettle, only boil the water you need, as the more water you use the more energy is required to get it to boiling point.

7. Turn appliances off standby mode

Standby is the energy used by certain appliances when not in use and not switched off at the plug.

As well as standby power, other new additions to the average household’s collection of electrical goods, such as broadband modems, broadband routers, smart speakers and digi-boxes use low levels of electricity when not in use.

We tend not to think to switch these off, but as they’re often on for 24 hours a day, these appliances gradually consume a great deal of electricity and in turn, a great deal of energy.

Turning off standby can also cut your annual power bills by up to 10%.

8. Buy better bulbs

LED lightbulbs use up to 80% less energy than conventional incandescent bulbs.

LEDs require less power than regular forms of lighting, so obviously the less energy they require, the more positive the effect on the environment.

For example, a simple incandescent bulb results in 4,500 pounds of CO2 annually, while LED bulbs contribute only 451 pounds of CO2 per year.

So, not only are they the cheaper option, but by simply switching out your bulbs for LEDs you are reducing your overall carbon footprint.

9. Pull the plug

On average, the outlets in your home are likely powering about 65 different devices at any given time.

Audio and video devices, cordless vacuums and power tools, and other electronics use energy even when they’re not charging.

This ‘idle load’ all adds up to your total energy usage, so it is important not to leave fully charged devices plugged in.

Try to remember to unplug rarely used devices or plug them into power strips and timers and adjust your computers and monitors to automatically power down to the lowest power mode when not in use.

10. Turn off lights

This may seem like an obvious one, but many people still don’t turn off lights when they leave the room.

Turning them off even if you leave the room for a few minutes can help reduce your overall energy output and reliance on greenhouse gases.

Lighting controls are a great way to save energy in the home, such as motion detectors, timers or dimmer switches which can control your lights automatically and efficiently.

Motion sensors eliminate the need to keep turning lights on and off and dimmers can control your wattage output.

11. Go solar

Solar energy can help you become more sustainable at home, using less carbon while also cutting your bills.

Powering your home with solar panels is better for the environment than using fossil fuels and can reduce your reliance on the grid.

When fossil fuels are burned to produce electricity, they emit harmful gases that are the primary cause of air pollution and global climate change. Solar panels can provide a greener alternative to this. While the panels can be expensive to install and buy, the money will be saved in the long-run.

12. Buy eco-friendly

Making a conscious effort not to bring plastic into the home is a good way to adopt a more eco-friendly mindset.

Try switching your bottles of soap for bars of soap; switch cleaning products to a brand that uses less chemicals; remember to bring bags for life or reusable bags for shopping, and buy fruit and vegetables fresh, without plastic packaging.

Having a good recycling system in place in your kitchen for you to organise rubbish creates more awareness of these small changes inside the home and makes recycling easier.

13. Double or triple-glaze windows

Modern double or triple-glazed windows will help reduce draughts and increase the heat retention throughout your home.

Some of the latest triple-glazing systems have a similar u-value (thermal efficiency) as a modern, fully insulated masonry wall.

In addition to retaining heat, double and triple-glazing can also cut down on noise pollution from outside.

If you live in an old home with single-glazing and this is not an option financially, you can always simply add heavier curtains.

14. Keep the draught out

Draught-proofing your home not only ensures it is kept warm, but can also help you save on heating bills and avoid unnecessarily turning on the heating and burning fossil fuels.

Simply closing curtains and internal doors, as well as using draught excluders around windows and under doors, could save you around £25 a year.

In addition to fabric draught excluders, you can also use silicone, expandable foam or mastic products.

15. Hang washing out to dry

Try it the old-fashioned way and ditch the dryer. Tumble dryers can use up to five times more power than a washing machine, so why not put up a washing line outside and let clothes dry naturally in the fresh air — weather permitting.

Hanging clothes out to dry can avoid unnecessary heat damage caused by tumble dryers while also saving energy and protecting the environment.

It is thought that air drying clothes can reduce the average household’s carbon footprint by approximately 2,400lbs annually.

16. Install a water butt

A water butt, in essence, can be a container of any size or shape that is used to collect and store rainwater.

Collected water can then be used to water plants and even clean cars.

The energy costs associated with treating and pumping water are massive, so any water savings are automatically carbon savings too.

Most water butts are also made from hardwearing recycled plastic, so your purchase helps to support this green industry and keep a chunk of useful material out of landfill.

17. Leak proof your home

Make sure to regularly check for leaks, whether it be a tap, toilet or even windows and doors.

It is believed a dripping tap over the course of a year could fill around two baths with wasted water.

Check your roof regularly for tiles or slates which may have moved in storms.

If any are broken or loose make sure they are repaired to ensure a leak-free roof. Pipes and guttering should also be inspected and cleaned regularly.

18. Upgrade your boiler

An old, inefficient boiler can be very poor at converting fuel into heat, sometimes operating at 55% efficiency and lower.

Upgrading your existing boiler to, for example, a new condensing boiler, could be up to 95% more efficient.

A condensing boiler recovers more heat from the exhaust flue gas and uses it to heat the central heating water, making it more efficient than older boilers, saving money and energy.

19. Increase insulation around hot water cylinder

For the same reasons as upgrading your boiler, increasing the insulation around your hot water cylinder will keep the water in it hotter for longer, reducing the need for your boiler to switch on to keep reheating the water.

This is a more cost-efficient method if the option of upgrading your boiler or heating system entirely is not financially viable.

20. Radiator reflectors

By simply installing reflectors behind radiators throughout your home you can help prevent that heat from being lost by reflecting it back into the room.

Some brands can reflect almost 95% of the heat from the radiator’s back into your home, cutting down the heat loss that usually takes place through the walls.

By reflecting the heat back into the home, you will be able to reduce the amount of times your boiler will be turned on and off throughout the day, saving energy and money.