'Alarming decline' in NI's seed-eating birds

Call to safeguard species after RSPB report

Disappearing: Greenfinches, which were formerly a common sight in NI gardens have declined by 82% this century

Numbers of linnets, greenfinches, reed buntings, wintering geese and diving ducks have all dropped.

The RSPB's State of the UK's Birds 2020 combines the latest results from bird surveys and monitoring studies.

This report covers the whole of the UK and collates data from surveys and helps to put this monitoring and the fortunes of Northern Ireland's birds into context with other regions.

This year's report highlights the poor fortunes of seed-eating birds and some of the geese and diving duck species that spend the winter in Northern Ireland.

Linnets, lesser redpolls and reed buntings declined by 52%, 53% and 23% respectively between 2008 and 2018.

It contrasts with positive trends for the species in other parts of the UK.

For linnets and reed buntings, the decline in Northern Ireland may be linked to the small and declining area of arable farmland, which provides food for these species over the crucial winter period.

Anne-Marie McDevitt, head of species at RSPB NI, said: "It's alarming to note the declines in some of our seed-eating birds, geese and ducks in Northern Ireland.

"Species are vital indicators of the health of our environment, and it is the role of government bodies and environmental non-governmental organisations to ensure that we safeguard our highest priority species and keep our common species common."

Results from the Wetland Bird Survey show that since 2000 there has been a large decline in numbers of wintering diving ducks in Northern Ireland, principally at Lough Neagh.

Changes in migratory patterns may play a role. However, the declines also coincide with a known decrease in the food available for these ducks in the lough.

Greenfinches - formerly a common sight at garden birdfeeders - have also been disappearing from Northern Ireland. Their numbers are down 82% over a 23-year period. The main driver of the fall in the population is thought to be the disease trichomonosis, which is thought to have first emerged in finch populations following spill-over from woodpigeons.

However, the report contains good news for some species. .

Numbers of Icelandic-breeding whooper swans wintering in Northern Ireland have maintained their long-term increase.

There has been a significant increase in some garden birds, including blackcaps, collared doves and goldfinches - up by 151%, 49% and 22% respectively in Northern Ireland between 2008 and 2018.

For the UK as a whole, the woodland bird indicator shows a long-term decline of 27% since the early 1970s, with declines of 7% over just the last five years.

The report also highlights an overall decline in native bird numbers, with 19m fewer pairs of breeding birds in the UK compared to the late 1960s. House sparrows have been hit hardest, with 10.7m fewer pairs than 1966.

Fiona Burns, the report's lead author, said: "The UK's birds are telling us that nature is in retreat.

"The continuing losses seen across many species are not sustainable and more needs to be done to stop the declines and help populations revive and recover."