Ask the expert: How can energy be saved in your home?

This week, Dr Ian Humphreys, chief executive of environmental charity Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful, will answer important questions on green issues, and how we can play our part.

Q. What is the best way to save energy in our homes?

A. If your home isn’t yet insulated, then the best way to save money is to get your loft and your cavity walls insulated. You will soon recover the money spent and there may even be a grant available to help.

After that, turning your thermostat down even by 1 degree Celsius can help save money — and if you need to, put on another layer of clothes to keep warm.

Q. Does only filling a kettle with as much water to boil as you need really help?

A. Every small action helps and that includes only boiling the water you need in a kettle. Heating more water than you need means you are spending money unnecessarily.

And it is also financially beneficial to heat water in a kettle and then add it to a pot, for example if you are boiling your potatoes, as a kettle is more efficient at heating water than many stoves.