Ask the expert: ‘We need all of us to understand that this really is an emergency’

Dr Ian Humphreys explains how we can all play our part on climate change.

This week Dr Ian Humphreys, chief executive of environmental charity Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful, will answer key questions on green issues and how we can play our part.

Q: What are the top three everyday things we can do to help stop global warming?

A: Simply use less stuff. Buy less, borrow more, reuse things or repurpose clothes.

Use public transport; walk or cycle to work, to the shops or to your friends, and save on expensive fuel. Get fit and enjoy the outdoors. Turn your thermostat down by 1C and put on a jumper instead of overheating the house.

Q: What is climate change and how can we stop it in Northern Ireland?

A: Climate change is measured over long time periods and is the long-term change in weather, whether local, regional or global.

The difference now is the pace of change caused by us all putting more carbon dioxide and other gases into the atmosphere (especially by burning fossil fuels) that result in increased temperatures over time.

Here, it will mean more extreme weather events such as flooding, damaging winds, and droughts.

Everyone globally has to play their part, but the onus falls more on parts of the world where we are creating most of the problem, and that includes us.

Reducing the effects of climate change for future generations requires immediate action including switching to renewable energy, investing in public transport, insulating all our homes (lofts and walls), adopting a circular economy and creating less waste.

Q: Does our government do enough to safeguard the environmental future?

A: Our government is no different to nearly every other country around the world, in that we are doing too little to protect our environment, whether in relation to climate change, nature recovery or tackling pollution.

That said, there is a lot of legislation and there are many strategies in the pipeline in Northern Ireland that are going to help speed up work in all these areas.

Governments cannot tackle this on their own, though. We need businesses to buy in to accelerating changes to the ways they work, and we need all of us to understand that this really is an emergency.