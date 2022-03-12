Ask the experts: Pollution charges to cut congestion

Dr Ian Humphreys, chief executive of environmental charity Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful, and Declan Allison from Friends of the Earth, answer key questions on green issues, and how we can play our part.Q.

Q. Should cities introduce pollution charges to cut down on congestion?

A. Pollution charges are a controversial issue but if monies raised were then directly ploughed back in to improve public transport, reduce the cost of public transport and increase cycle lanes, then these charges would help shift behaviours towards less polluting modes of transport. (IH)

Q. Why is there such an onus on individuals to help save the environment when it’s the huge global companies which do most damage?

A. All of us have a role to play in taking climate action, helping restore nature and reducing pollution and waste. We have some power when we choose where to spend the pound in our pocket. However, protecting the environment is a shared responsibility, with governments playing a key role by introducing legislation.

Extending producer responsibilities, where companies must pay some of the costs of cleaning up and recovering their own packaging waste and are required to contribute to anti-litter education campaigns, would be a big step forward. (DA)