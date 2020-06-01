Battle rages to stop Belfast nature reserve fire

Firefighters battle a major gorse fire on the outskirts of the Docks in Belfast on May 31st 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Dozens of firefighters battled two major gorse fires in the Belfast area at the weekend.

Since Friday morning there have been 729 calls about fire, resulting in a response to 396 incidents across Northern Ireland - and 134 of these have involved grass and wildfire.

Forty firefighters using nine appliances and a high volume pump were tackling a large gorse fire in the nature reserve at Belfast Harbour Estate in north Belfast yesterday evening.

Large plumes of dark smoke from the blaze could be seen for miles, with much of it drifting onto the M2 motorway.

Police asked residents in north and west Belfast to close their windows to keep out the ash cloud. Four fire appliances were dispatched and a command vehicle also attended.

The blaze seen from Holywood

NIFRS group commander Brian Stanfield said a drone was used to evaluate the extent of the fire.

He continued that, while the cause of the blaze has not yet been determined, areas of gorse are incredibly dry during bouts of hot weather and the public should exercise caution when lighting any fires outdoors.

On Saturday, firefighters fought a blaze at White Mountain on the western edge of the city.

One resident claimed parties had taken place in the area prior to the incident.

Smoke causes visibility problems on the M2

Firefighters battled through the dark, climbing through brambles to reach the blaze on the mountain just before midnight.

A resident said: "All I could hear was techno music all night, that noisy stuff with no words.

"They have been drinking up there all night and then just as I went to check on the doors, I saw this almighty fire. This has to stop. I know these kids are bored but they can't keep terrorising the residents up here."