Beachgoers and pet owners warned about toxic blue-green algae found at popular Co Londonderry beauty spot

Blue-green algae has been found at a popular beach spot in Co Londonderry.

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has advised members of the public not to go into the water at Magilligan Point as a precaution.

The toxic substance can be fatal to dogs and also poses a risk to humans.

“Beach users should not enter the water as a precautionary measure,” the council warned on social media.

“Pet owners should also ensure that their animals do not have access to this water, dogs should be kept on a lead and away from the tide line.

“At this stage blue-green algae has not been confirmed in any other surrounding locations including Benone Strand.”

It comes just weeks after red flags warning against swimming were raised on beaches in Portstewart, Castlerock and Downhill following a suspected outbreak in the area.

Last month, pet owners were warned to be careful following confirmation of blue-green algae on Lough Neagh’s shore at Washing Bay and Castlebay in Co Tyrone.

Around the same time, “small pockets” of algal bloom were confirmed on the Toome, Newferry and Portglenone shorelines of the River Bann.

Blue-green algae occurs naturally in streams and lakes and is normally not visible in the water, but during periods of warm, sunny weather there can be a rapid increase in numbers, known as an algal bloom.

The public has been urged to help monitor harmful algae with the use of a special app.

The Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA) continues to encourage people to get involved in “citizen science” and help protect others from the risks posed.

The Bloomin’ Algae app allows users to record sightings of the cyanobacteria as they spend time outdoors this summer, especially those engaged in recreational water-based activities.