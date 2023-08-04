Belfast City Council offering 50K for group to create social garden in city centre

£50,000 is up for grabs for any group who wishes to create a social farm or garden in Belfast city centre.

Belfast City Council is offering the grant to Belfast based small businesses, community groups and schools to create a temporary city centre social farm or garden for a year and a half.

The ‘Grey to Green’ demonstrator project comes from City Hall’s ‘Greening the City’ advisory group, and is inviting expressions of interest from organisations with the expertise and capability to undertake a city centre demonstrator project, to include a social farm or garden, potentially located on a council owned site.

The project will focus on urban farming, social gardening, or community food growing initiatives, and applicants must give a detailed maintenance plan for their project proposal.

Applicants must also submit an engagement plan, demonstrating how they will engage with local communities to encourage ownership, participation, and long-term site maintenance.

The project must be completed by February 29, 2024.

The council said: “Applicants should give due consideration to how urban farming or gardening can be encouraged in the city centre, with proactive community engagement to encourage a sense of community ownership, as well as creating a biodiverse site by introducing flora and fauna using planting, insect boxes etc.”

It says the grant will go to an “exemplary” plan focusing on “education and learning, including how the demonstrator project can help people learn about food growing, urban agriculture, horticulture, nutrition, and links to health and wellbeing.”

The final project will deliver the sustainable greening of a city centre site, an increase of biodiversity, the introduction of native species to the city centre, the introduction of wildlife using bug hotels, and a trail of social farming/gardening within the city centre.

The deadline for expressions of interest is 5pm on Monday, August 21.

An online information session is being held on Thursday, August 10, at 6.30pm and those interested in attending should email belfasti@belfastcity.gov.uk to receive a registration link.

Councillor Clíodhna Nic Bhranair, Chair of Belfast City Council’s City Growth and Regeneration Committee, said: “Our Bolder Vision for Belfast includes encouraging a greener, less polluted city centre – so we want Grey to Green proposals to focus on urban farming, social gardening, or a community food growing initiative, possibly on a council owned site.

“We’ll be supporting the project we fund through our Advisory Group’s expertise – and we’ll be encouraging proactive community engagement to create a sense of ownership.

“We’re looking forward to seeing greater biodiversity in the city centre being achieved through the introduction of plants, flowers, bug hotels and bird boxes.

“This is also a great opportunity to raise awareness about food growing, nutrition, and how they link to our health and wellbeing.”