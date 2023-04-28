Belfast council agrees to spend over £1,200 on three trees celebrating King Charles’ coronation

Belfast Council has agreed to spend £1,245 on planting three trees celebrating the coronation of King Charles III.

At a recent committee meeting of Belfast City Council, elected members unanimously agreed to a request received from the UK’s Trees for Cities organisation, inviting city hall to take part in the planting of several young trees to mark the forthcoming coronation, as part of a UK capital cities initiative.

Councillors agreed without discussion at the Strategic Policy and Resources Committee.

The special regal trees will be planted in Barnett Demesne.

For over 25 years, Trees for Cities has been working to highlight the benefits of urban trees in improving people’s lives in towns and cities, working with local communities and local authorities to cultivate lasting change.

Cardiff, Edinburgh and London have already agreed to take part in the coronation event.

The council officer report states: “It would be our recommendation to plant three ‘heavy standard’ ornamental, containerised trees which would be at a height of approximately 10’ to 12’ and an ideal location for the tree planting, would be within the grounds of Barnett Demesne.

This small-scale tree planting proposal would still add a small contribution towards the council’s ongoing ‘One Million Tree’ planting initiative.

“Funding for the tree supply/planting will be included within the current tree planting budget and would cost in the region of £1,245.00 in total, as these will be larger trees and it will be necessary to purchase ‘containerised’ trees – these are trees which have been grown in a large pot and will have an adequate root system to establish quickly.

"It may also be possible to secure some external funding for this and officers will engage in this regard.”