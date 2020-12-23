Belfast council planning wildflower seed giveaway

Belfast City Council is making plans to give all residents of the city free wildflower seeds next year.

Sinn Fein Councillor Matt Garrett proposed the giveaway, to coincide with World Environment Day next June, and to raise awareness across the city of climate issues.

Councillors agreed to an amended version of the motion at the recent Strategic Policy and Resources Committee, and commissioned a report on the proposal.

Residents and community groups will be encouraged to plant at home, on public spaces, and as a part of community projects.

The motion, seconded by Sinn Fein Councillor Ronan McLaughlin, states: “We commend the progressive steps and actions that this council, its partners and community have begun to take in challenging the existential threat facing the planet, through what we recognise as the climate emergency.

“In recognising this crisis, it is our duty as a council to take proactive steps in educating, supporting and resourcing our communities to do whatever we can to face down the emergency.

“The United Nations World Environment day takes place on June 5 2021, with the theme this year focused on biodiversity. The UN has also proclaimed May 22 the International Day for Biological Diversity, to increase understanding and awareness of biodiversity issues.

“To support biodiversity and positive actions in tackling the climate emergency, we call on this council, working with partners to develop a similar initiative that other authorities have successfully developed, to freely distribute wildflower seed packs for city residents, schools and community and voluntary organisations.

“In building on this initiative, the council will also mark World Environment Day on June 5 by illuminating the City Hall green, animating our social media channels with awareness raising content, and developing a programme of digital or physical eventsc, within health guidance, to support our citizens in challenging climate change.”

The last paragraph was altered after councillors agreed to an amendment by SDLP Councillor Donal Lyons, who argued city hall’s lights should be turned off to send a message of sustainability.

Alliance Councillor Michael Long requested the council report on the motion to include a proposal to plant wildflowers on top of the city bus shelters.

Councillor Garrett said: “Motions like this in the grand scheme of things don’t seem like a lot, but actually they are. Whenever all these motions around the environment come together through strategies the council are trying to push, they actually do make a difference.”

He added: “We talk about community participation, in essence this is what it is about. World Environment Day, a UN proclaimed day, has been running since the 1970s, and is celebrated around the world. It is one of those days where someone can do something fairly small but significant.”