Belfast fines for dog fouling to increase by 250 percent

Belfast Council is to sharply increase its fines for dog fouling, with new penalties reaching two and a half times the current level.

Elected members at a Belfast City Council committee meeting this week voted to raise maximum fines for dog owners from £80 to £200, and the reduced rate from £80 to £100.

Sinn Féin were the only party to oppose the change.

The reduced penalty is given to those who pay within 10 days. The council may bring the matter to the court if the fine is not paid.

The decision in Belfast follows a change in regulations at all local authorities which came into effect last December.

The new regulations, covering people who litter, dog owners who fail to clean up their pet’s foul, and who fail to put a dog on a lead in designated areas, specify penalties will not be less than £50 and not more than £200.

Councillors at the Belfast People and Communities Committee at City Hall this week were given four options, option one being no change to the fines.

This was proposed by Sinn Féin, without the support of any other party.

Option two, which was chosen, proposed an increase to a maximum fine of £200 for dog fouling, while option three proposed an increase of “anything from £90 – £190, with any level of reduction” if paid within 10 days.

Option four, proposed by the Green Councillor Anthony Flynn, was voted down by Sinn Féin and the DUP. It proposed applying any changes made to the fixed penalty limits for dog fouling offences to also cover littering offences. Belfast’s level of fixed penalty fine for littering is currently £80, reduced to £60 if paid within 10 days.

SDLP Councillor Séamas de Faoite successfully proposed option two, which received support from all the parties except Sinn Féin. The decision will go to the full meeting of the council next month.

In February this year the neighbouring Ards and North Down Borough Council tied dog fouling and littering together, by raising maximum fines for dog owners and litterers from £80 to £200, and the reduced rate from £80 to £150.

Sinn Féin Councillor Micheal Donnelly said at City Hall this week: “We are not in favour of the increase in the fines, simply because we think the focus needs to be put on staff resourcing. You can increase the fine to a thousand pounds, but it’s really about catching the owner and the dog in the act. The priority should be around doing an audit to see if we can scope out more staff.

“There is also in the report the issue of a £20/25 increase in signage. The signs that are currently up across the city, and I can only speak for my area, are not impactful. They are not in the right locations.”

He added: “This is about engaging with our local schools and our community organisations – they know where the issues are occurring. There is no point in a sign being up somewhere where there are no dog walkers.”

Existing legislation provides councils with powers to introduce control orders for specific scenarios concerning canines. In Belfast, control orders cover dog fouling and the maximum number of dogs that can be walked by one person.

There are none covering dogs on leads, and as such no fines may be imposed on dogs without leads, despite public parks displays signs advising leash walking.

A council report states: “A legal process which involves public consultation must take place before a council makes a dog control order. Back in 2012/13 the council did consider dog control orders for dogs on leads and exclusion zones, but ultimately decided that more information and consultation was needed prior to introducing additional dog control orders.

“All but one of the (eleven) councils have dog control orders including dog exclusion zones and dogs on leads. They apply at various locations e.g. in parks, cemeteries and other specified land owned by the council and if appropriate at various times.”

It adds: “We already have bylaws that require dogs to be kept on leads on certain council owned land but there are difficulties with enforcement (including lack of a fixed penalty).

However a feasibility study could be carried out regarding the introduction of a control order for dogs on leads in our parks, cemeteries etc.

“The primary consideration is to balance the interests of those in charge of dogs against the interests of those affected by the activities of dogs, bearing in mind the need for people, in particular children, to have access to dog-free areas and areas where dogs are kept under strict control, and the need for those in charge of dogs to have access to areas where they can exercise their dogs without undue restriction.

“Those who responded provided anecdotal evidence that fouling is less likely to happen when a dog is on a lead and our own dog wardens agree.”