Belfast household food waste described as ‘shocking’ following council report

Household food waste in Belfast has been described as “shocking” after a carbon impact study published at city hall.

At the recent meeting of the Belfast City Council People and Communities Committee, elected members were presented with the “More Circularity Less Carbon” report for Belfast City Council’s waste management activities.

The “More Circularity, Less Carbon” campaign was launched by the Association of Cities and Regions Plus in 2019 and is assessing how individual territories can reduce the carbon impact of municipal waste by 25 percent by 2025.

Belfast is one of the ACR members using the Carbon Metric International tool, which provides an alternative to weight based waste measurement.

It allows the city to identify and focus specifically on those waste materials with the highest carbon impacts and greatest potential carbon savings.

Recommendations from the report will be integrated into the next council waste and climate change plan.

The report found the carbon impacts of household waste in Belfast in 2020 were approximately 360,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent.

It states: “Carbon saved through recycling was slightly more than the carbon impacts of landfilling and incineration, meaning Belfast’s household waste management activity is net carbon negative.

“However, whenever the embodied carbon impacts of the waste material, i.e. the emissions generated by the extraction of resources, production, manufacturing, etc, are considered this tips the scales into a carbon positive picture.”

This means Belfast is producing an amount of carbon emissions that is more than zero.

Textiles, plastic and food wastes are the most carbon-intensive fractions. From the total amount of waste generated in Belfast in 2020, food waste at 38,724 tonnes was by far the greatest waste in weight that year, with paper and cardboard waste second at 24,688 tonnes.

Of the 38,724 tonnes of food waste, 18,375 was recycled, 9,578 was incinerated, 8,915 went into landfill and the rest had “other diversions.”

When the units of Belfast food waste in this year are converted to tonne CO2 eq, the carbon effect is even more stark compared to other waste in the city – food waste accounts for 71,645 tonne CO2 eq, with only 64 of that recycled, 253 incinerated and 5,747 going to landfill.

However textile waste is the only waste in the city that beats food waste on this barometer in 2020 – at 102,092 tonne CO2 eq.

The report notes: “Textile production is hugely intensive in terms of carbon footprint and environmental impact. It is estimated that the fashion industry is responsible for 10 percent of global carbon emissions – more than international flights and maritime shipping combined.”

The reporting council officer told the committee: “The report suggests continuing to focus on recycling, particularly the recycling of plastics, an area we know you are very interested in and concerned about.

“We will be forwarding a draft waste plan for consultation. We will continue to focus on recycling but the next plan will focus more on waste prevention, reuse and repair activities. I think this report is a really useful starting point to give us insights into carbon impact.”

Green Councillor Anthony Flynn said: “The first thing that jumped out at me in this report was the carbon impact of food waste – I thought it was quite shocking actually.

“But you have totally hit the nail on the head when you say it is about prevention. Preventing these elements getting into the waste stream, and then into landfill, is where the real issue is.

“It still strikes me we have a major issue with food waste in black bins. Speaking to people to find opinions, I have spoken to quite a few people who wouldn’t recycle or use their food bin caddies because of smells and these types of issues.”

He added: “There are a number of scenarios in the report of how to get to the destination we want to reach. One is a massive massive reduction in textiles and an increase in tackling food waste.”

All residents in Belfast can order a home composting bin. For more details visit https://www.belfastcity.gov.uk/bins/composting