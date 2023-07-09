Blue-green algae spotted at third north coast beach as red flags in place

More suspected blue-green algae has been spotted in Co Londonderry, this time at Downhill on Sunday morning.

The toxic algae can be fatal to dogs if they consume water that contains it, and has caused a number of dog deaths in recent years. It also poses a risk to humans.

Red flags warning against swimming are in place for the Portstewart/Castlerock/Downhill areas, following the suspected detection at Downhill on Sunday morning.

The Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA) added: “Benone is clear as of 11am Sunday morning, however the public should remain vigilant for any sightings of algae, which moves with the tide and wind.”

It comes just days after the Causeway Coast and Glens Council said the algae was spotted in counties Antrim and Londonderry.

The NIEA received a report of suspected blue-green algae at Castlerock Beach on Wednesday. After testing the water, it has now confirmed its presence.

Signage has been erected warning users in the area of the presence of potentially toxic blue-green algae.

Castlerock beach

The NIEA said: “Further sampling will be undertaken over the weekend to assess the extent of algal blooms in the area, with results expected early next week.

"DAERA will continue to liaise with bathing water operators who have agreed that the precautionary red flag warnings (advising against swimming) will remain in place at least until Tuesday.”

Last month, pet owners were warned to be careful following confirmation of blue-green algae in two further areas - on Lough Neagh’s shore at Washing Bay and Castlebay in Co Tyrone.

Around the same time, “small pockets” of algal bloom were confirmed by the NIEA on the Toome, Newferry and Portglenone shorelines of the River Bann.

Blue-green algae occurs naturally in streams and lakes and is normally not visible in the water, but during periods of warm, sunny weather there can be a rapid increase in numbers, known as an algal bloom.