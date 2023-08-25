Blue-green algal bloom present at site of fish kill on River Bann in Co Antrim

DAERA have said oxygen measurements taken were “within the normal range”.

A fish kill on the River Bann in Co Antrim happened close to blue-green algal bloom – but oxygen levels were “within the normal range”, officials said.

Photographs posted online on Thursday appeared to show dead fish floating on the surface of the river at Portglenone Forest.

The Department for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) said they were aware of the incident and had carried out checks on oxygen levels in the water.

"The Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA) received a report of dead fish at Portglenone Forest on August 22 2023,” said a spokesperson.

"A Water Quality Inspector was tasked to investigate and Inland DAERA Fisheries Colleagues were notified. On inspection the inspector observed a few dozen dead course fish of age class 0+ amongst live fish of the same age class in the Bann River from Portglenone Forest to Portna.

"Although Blue-green algae was observed in the area, the officer checked dissolved oxygen levels within the waterbody in question and found them to be satisfactory.

"The inspector returned on August 25 2023 and no fish mortalities were observed. Further dissolved oxygen measurements were taken and they were within the normal range.

"If anyone wishes to report incidents of water pollution they can do so by phoning the Incident Hotline on 0800 80 70 60.”

Toxic blue-green algae blooms on the Toome Canal. Pic: Aodhan Roberts/Belfast Telegraph.

It comes after Mid Ulster District councillor Malachy Quinn called for an urgent taskforce to tackle the ongoing issues with both algal blooms and water safety in Lough Neagh and its surrounding rivers.

"The current situation at Lough Neagh is critical,” said the SDLP represntative.

“We have seen the worst ever case of blue-green algae, access for emergency services has been blocked because of sand and water levels and we have a report describing the water quality as bad, which could take over two decades to correct.

"We have run off from fields and septic tanks that are polluting the water and zebra mussels growing and destroying local fishing stocks.

“Fishermen are unable to make a living, businesses are closing their doors and lives are being put at risk. All of this is happening while every statutory agency responsible for the lough is passing the blame and refusing to take responsibility for these problems."

"I want to see all of the parties involved come together around one table and discuss the issues with the lough. The best way to do this is through a taskforce involving our local councils, NI Water, the Northern Ireland Environment Agency, Lough Neagh Partnership and the Shaftsbury Estate.”