Boris Johnson treats Northern Ireland as poorly as he treats rivers, says Undertones singer Feargal Sharkey

Undertones star on pollution crusade

The lead singer of The Undertones has said there is a direct parallel between Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s approach to Northern Ireland and the poor state of the UK’s rivers.

Feargal Sharkey told the New Statesman “unscrupulous” politicians were prioritising political gain over wellbeing.

“When the boss thinks he can stand up in public and lie, what do you think the rest of the middle management has been doing?” he asked.

Despite the regulator Ofwat claiming the UK had “excellent drinking water”, the quality of its bathing water was ranked last in Europe in 2020, with rivers across the country home to dangerous amounts of chemicals and sewage.

Mr Sharkey claimed the issues were caused by run-off from farms and water firms releasing raw sewage into waterways.

The campaigner said nine water and sewage companies in England had made almost £2.8bn in profits in 2020/21.

“They are profiting from environmental decimation, and that has to stop,” he added.

The 63-year-old said his passion for waterways stemmed from his time at school in Derry, where fishing was one of the extracurricular activities offered.

He also remembered how he attended protests from an early age, describing how he and his parents would “walk down the middle of motorways between Belfast and Dublin, trying to kick up an enormous fuss”.

Amid concerns for the Good Friday triggered by the Northern Ireland Protocol, Mr Sharkey said he was concerned about a return to violence.

“Going back that way is simply not an option and should never, ever be allowed to be part of a conversation,” he added.

“Yet here we are, staring down the gun barrel again, philosophically and potentially physically.

“This government has run out of capacity. Brexit, Covid and the cost-of-living crisis have left a team of people that aren’t necessarily up to the job [and are] unable to deal with anything else, including water pollution.”

The former musician said Ofwat and the Environment Agency (EA) had failed to enforce the law. At a recent parliamentary committee hearing, Mr Sharkey was dismayed to hear EA chief James Bevan say the regulator “deliberately did not enforce” 2018 farming rules for water quality because the government had told it not to.

The Teenage Kicks singer said he would like to see “a piece of legislation making every single director of those water companies personally liable”.

“They’re running about like cockroaches because someone turned the light on,” he added.

“This is shaping up possibly to be the most deregulatory government probably since the Second World War.”

“At the end of the day, all people actually want from their politicians is hope — hope that tomorrow will be a bit better than today.”