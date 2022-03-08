Buzz words: net zero, a key way to tackle escalating climate change

Most of us in this day and age have heard the term ‘net zero’. Simply put, it refers to the balance between the levels of greenhouse gases produced and the amount recovered from the atmosphere.

Reaching net zero would be when the amount of these harmful gases that we add to the atmosphere is no greater than the amount taken away.

Net zero is important as it is a key way which we can tackle climate change by reducing global warming. Greenhouse gases trap heat in the atmosphere and warm the planet.

The main greenhouse gases are carbon dioxide, methane and nitrous oxide, which are all natural, and fluorinated gases, which are synthetic.

The UK currently has a target of reaching net zero by 2050, while two climate change bills progressing through Stormont have two separate targets: one mirroring the UK’s target, and another aiming to reduce emissions by 82% by 2050.