Causeway Coast Way walking trail: Minister Edwin Poots launches £1.5m project on north coast

Scenic: Rural Affairs Minister Edwin Poots at Magheracross Viewpoint on the Causeway Coast Way

The first steps towards completing a £1.5m tourism investment across Co Antrim have been taken with the start of a £500,000 project to redevelop a walking trail along the Causeway Coast Way.

Rural Affairs Minister Edwin Poots was at Magheracross Viewpoint on the north coast yesterday to cut the first sod on the project which will form part of the wider investment in rural tourism.

New facilities at the trail, stretching from Portstewart to Ballycastle, will include two new viewing platforms extending out to the edge of the cliffs, maximising the stunning views of Whiterocks beach and Dunluce Castle.

New pathways will be constructed, along with parking facilities and soft landscaping.

"Tourism is vitally important to our rural economy and the competitive nature of the tourism marketplace, over the next few years, cannot be underestimated," the DUP minister said.

"This area will serve as another must-see destination for tourists arriving to our stunning north coast."

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Mark Fielding, added: "This project will create a world class visitor experience and compliment our existing tourism experience which helps to make our destination so special."