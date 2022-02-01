Clare Bailey apologises after delay means Climate change bill amendment can’t be debated

NI Green Party leader Clare Bailey running up the steps of Stormont during a debate on NI Minister for Agriculture Edwin Poots' Climate Change Bill on Tuesday (Liam McBurney/PA Wire)

MLAs are to move the timing for the first amendment to the Climate Change (No.2) Bill, because Clare Bailey wasn't there in time for the debate on Tuesday afternoon.

Many MLAs were outside at a climate change protest and later missed the start of the debate on the bill itself, which had been brought forward by Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots.

The Green Party leader was not present to move her amendment for net zero by 2045, and as no other member stepped in to do so in her place, MLAs were told that means changing timescale must be debated at a different stage.

Ms Bailey apologised to the House for not being in her seat to propose the first amendment.

"Can I just take this opportunity to apologise to the House? I wasn't in my seat and I wasn't here on time and I am very sorry that business has moved much quicker today than was scheduled so I can only apologise and thank you for allowing me to speak," she told MLAs.

The draft bill being debated on Tuesday has outlined a target for an 82% reduction in carbon emissions by 2050 in Northern Ireland. Ms Bailey's amendment sought to see this reduced by five years.

There are 80 amendments to be considered for the bill on Tuesday, and it is understood that Ms Bailey will seek to make her first amendment again at a later stage.

Northern Ireland is the only part of the UK without its own climate legislation, but the region is contributing to wider UK targets, which aim to decarbonise all sections within its economy to reach a net zero target by 2050.

In 2020, the UK’s climate advisory body suggested that an 82% cut in greenhouse gas emissions for Northern Ireland by 2050 would be a suitable contribution.

It said that for NI to have its own net zero target would pose too big a burden on the agriculture industry here, which is why the draft bill being debated today has said target.

A coalition of environmental groups say amendments to the draft bill are needed to make laws stronger, fairer and more independent, but many within the agriculture sector are urging politicians not to back the changes.

Ms Bailey on Monday called on MLAs to back her party’s amendments.

“The breakdown of our climate is the most urgent and important issue facing us as leaders, as legislators, and as human beings.

“We must ensure that any climate legislation the Assembly passes is ambitious enough to meet the scale of the crisis we face and enables all sectors to move forward sustainably. We must not allow climate delay to replace climate denial,” she said.