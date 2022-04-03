Climate Change Bill was ‘not everything’ Green Party leader Clare Bailey hoped for

Green party leader Clare Bailey has said the recent Climate Change Bill passed at Stormont was “not everything” she had hoped for but was pleased to see cross-party support for the legislation.

Last month, climate change laws in Northern Ireland were agreed for the first time after the Assembly passed Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots’ bill.

Mr Poots and Ms Bailey had both proposed climate change bills, however the Green Party leader withdrew her bill.

Mr Poots’ bill, which was backed by the agrifood industry, initially proposed an aim to be 82% carbon neutral by 2050, but was criticised by environmentalists as not going far enough.

Stormont politicians later amended the bill to agree a net zero target by 2050. It also included provision for the appointment of a climate change commissioner.

Within the bill there was also a separate reduction target of 46% for methane emissions, which are largely associated with the agricultural sector.

An alternative climate bill had been proposed by Ms Bailey but Mr Poots' bill made it to the final stage of its legislative journey first.

There was initially a significant gap between the targets in the two bills, with Ms Bailey proposing the more ambitious target of net zero by 2045 compared with an original target in Mr Poots' bill of 82% reduction in emissions by 2050.

Speaking on Sunday Politics, Ms Bailey said the Climate Change Bill is “only the start”.

When asked if Mr Poot’s bill was a diluted version of her own, Ms Bailey responded by saying it was a “very democratic piece of legislation”.

“There was a lot of cross-party working on that, there was a lot of civic engagement on that as well, and talking about the issues,” she stated.

“It sat at committee for seven months and we took significant evidence from many stakeholders and when it came to being voted through, whether it was going to be the private members bill or the minister’s bill, a huge amount of work had gone into that and a lot of political engagement had gone into by that stage.”

Ms Bailey admitted Mr Poots’ bill “was not everything we wanted” but said it was critical the legislation was agreed.

“This is the biggest crisis that humanity has faced and Northern Ireland’s environmental record is absolutely shameful,” she continued.

“Not a single one of our waterways even meet basic goods standards. We don’t have an air quality strategy despite knowing that over 800 early deaths in Northern Ireland are attributable to air pollution.

“There’s so many problems but yet we don’t have the political bravery to do the work necessary and make the changes at speed that we absolutely need.”

Ms Bailey said the bill simply wouldn’t be in place if it wasn’t for the Green Party proposing it in the first place

“Climate change is going to take a holistic approach,” she added. “It’s not a single department. It’s all departments, all MLAs and civic society working together.

“All the changes we’re going to have to embed at a rapid and urgent pace need to be done with people and not to people.

“We don’t have that system and we don’t have that level of political bravery in order to do that engagement needed and that’s why we need the Greens in the room to force those conversations and bring people with us.”