Climate change: Northern Ireland’s love affair with the car is poisoning very air we breathe

Pollution is down in recent years, but transport is still major driver of greenhouse gas emissions

Air pollution is caused by a number of factors, not least emissions from transport.

According to a 2020 report by Air Quality NI, the situation has improved substantially. In particular, concentrations of sulphur dioxide, a pollutant from coal and oil combustion, has declined significantly over the past two decades.

However, there are some areas where pollutants continue to exceed air quality limits.

Air Quality NI monitored several pollutants that are impacting our environment, however nitrogen dioxide (NO2) is responsible for the most cases were levels exceed air quality standards.

Of the 12 local sites with long-term data available from 2011-20, eight show a decreasing trend in NO2.

Road transport accounts for 26% of our output of nitrogen oxides (NOx), the term used for nitrogen monoxide and nitrogen dioxide, both harmful gases.

Domestic and industrial combustion accounts for 29%; other transport makes up 16%; energy generation accounts for 15%.

We are an extremely car-dependent society, with over 70% of all journeys made by car, compared to only 26% made by walking, cycling or public transport. In addition, some 87% of journeys of a mile or more are by car.

Greenhouse gases, which trap heat in the atmosphere and warm the planet, include carbon dioxide, methane, nitrous oxide, and water vapour, which all occur naturally; and fluorinated gases, which are synthetic. NOx act as ‘indirect’ greenhouse gases as they help create tropospheric ozone.

Latest figures from 2019 show local greenhouse gas emissions accounted for 4.7% of the UK total, which is higher than our population share of 3%.

Since 1990, our total greenhouse gas emissions have decreased by 18% to 21.4 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent.

Transport was the second biggest greenhouse gas contributor, accounting for 20% of the total, second only to agriculture (26%).

While our total greenhouse gas output has fallen since 1990, greenhouse gas emissions from transport have jumped from 3.5m tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent to 4.2m tonnes in 2019 — an increase of more than 21%.

Translink intends to have a zero emissions fleet by 2040.

The public transport company is currently piloting a small fleet of fuel cell electric vehicles, with funding from the Department for Infrastructure and the Office of Low Emission Vehicles.

The firm has indicated that, to transform its fleet, it will need an average annual requirement of 120 vehicles, costing around £41.6m over the next decade.

Greening up the rail stock will cost around £40m over this period.

Translink’s assessment of the environmental improvements of this strategy shows that, by 2030, the proposed bus fleet would emit approximately 61% less CO2, 90% less NOx and 91% less particulate matter emissions compared with 2019.

Figures from a 2015 report show gross carbon emissions for Translink were 110,329 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent.

Of this, 27.5% came from trains, 44.2% from the Ulsterbus fleet, 14% from Metro vehicles and 11.2% from Translink facilities.

The remaining 3.1% came from business travel and commuting.

While there are no aviation pollution statistics relating solely to Northern Ireland, UK-wide aviation emissions accounted for 7% of UK green house gas emissions in 2018 and were 88% above 1990 levels.

Green councillor Brian Smyth, the party’s East Belfast candidate for May’s Assembly election, said transport was a major source of greenhouse gas emissions and this must be tackled as we aim for net-zero (a balance between the amount of greenhouse gas emissions produced and the amount removed from the atmosphere).

He added: “This is also a public health issue, with one in 20 deaths in Belfast caused by our dirty air.

“Despite this, the five-party Executive has failed to even introduce a clean air strategy, and repeatedly failed to prioritise investment in cycling infrastructure over unsustainable road-building.

“It’s time for Stormont to prioritise investment on active travel.

“At the moment the Executive only spends around £2 per person on active travel, compared to £66 in the Republic of Ireland. We can do much better than that.

“Belfast City Council recently passed my motion calling for a pilot for free public transport for young people in Belfast. It’s a shame the Infrastructure Minister refused to bring this forward, but it’s a policy the Green Party will keep pushing for.”