Climate strike: Thousands turn out for protests in Belfast and Londonderry

The rallies formed part of the Global Climate Strike

Climate change protest takes place in Belfast city centre on September 20th 2019 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Thousands of people lined the streets of Belfast city centre on Friday afternoon to protest against climate change.

Hundreds of young people took over the Corn Market area of the city centre after striking from school to join the protest.

They staged a colourful protest, with speeches and chants, before lying on the ground to participate in a mass "die-in".

While the crowds mainly included children and young people, lots of them in school uniforms, there were also many adults taking part.

Thousands marched through the city centre ahead of a rally on the grounds of City Hall.

Organisers put the turn-out at between 3,000 and 4,000 - far in excess of what they had been anticipating.

Students were given rousing cheers as they made impassioned speeches from a temporary stage outside City Hall.

There were boos, too, when striker Ellie Crawford told the crowds that the DUP and Ulster Unionists had not replied to invites to address the gathering.

She referenced a media statement from former DUP education minister Peter Weir, who had said it was "irresponsible" to call on children to be taken out of school for the event.

The activist was met with loud cheers when she responded: "It's a bit strange when our attendance is being questioned, when Stormont hasn't been running in two years."

Similar protests were held in other parts of Northern Ireland, including Londonderry, across the UK and Ireland and in cities across the world.

The rallies are part of the Global Climate Strike by student-led groups Fridays for Future and the Schools Climate Action Network. The global movement was sparked by Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg.

Deputy Lord Mayor of Belfast Peter McReynolds addressed the Belfast event and said that more must be done to combat climate change.

“Climate change is one of the biggest threats to our future. We can each play a role in showing leadership in combatting it and its effects,” he told crowds at Belfast City Hall.

“Our way of life as we know it is reliant upon having a sustainable and healthy environment. We have already accomplished a lot to mitigate against it already but it’s still not enough. We need to keep climate change on the agenda until we get it right.

“Today’s events have been inspired by the actions of Greta Thunberg and others, with millions of people across the globe participating. It shows the need to act on climate change has never been more pressing, with the evidence indisputable that disruption to the Earth is happening."