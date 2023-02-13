Co Antrim anglers voice concern after polluted water kills hundreds of fish in river

Anglers have voiced concerns about a large fish kill in a river in Crumlin after slurry is suspected to have polluted the water.

David Kennedy from Crumlin and District Angling Association said the Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA) informed them of a “potentially serious slurry incident on the river” on Sunday.

He said that when members of the Angling Association arrived to the scene the “colour of the water was very murky with the pollution.”

In the space of 100 metres, he said they found 30 dead fish. They went back to the scene the next morning after the water had cleared and found 100 in the same section. They estimate that over 1000 fish could be dead.

“It is a big loss,” said Mr Kennedy. He stressed that the river in Crumlin is normally very healthy and that significant effort is put in to keep the waters clear.

“These will be young fish,” he added.

Mr Kennedy said that this was the latest of several pollution incidents in the area.

“In our view these incidents happen too often,” he said.

“It’s the fish kills that make the headlines but we have dealt with a number of pollution incidents.”

“This is happening right across all our waterways. It is our view that the deterrents aren’t sufficient,” he added.

A Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) spokesperson confirmed that the agency had received a report indicating that there was slurry in the Crumlin River on Sunday morning.

“NIEA deployed a Water Quality Inspector to the area to confirm the report and to assess the environmental impact. A fish kill has now been confirmed by the NIEA and a joint investigation with DAERA Inland Fisheries remains ongoing,” they said.