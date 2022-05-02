Co Antrim railway viaduct-turned-community garden set to become attraction based on New York park

A former railway viaduct in Randalstown has found a new lease of life as a suspended community garden, with hundreds of visitors visiting the newly opened project.

Spanning the River Maine, the ‘Elevation’ project is the first of its kind in Ireland and is one of four installations across the UK which have been designated a Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) community garden as part of National Gardening Week (2-8 May).

The space is set to become both a working garden and world-class attraction for locals and visitors alike, similar to the High Line in New York.

The mayor of Antrim & Newtownabbey, councillor Billy Webb, said: “The repurposing of what was already an iconic heritage landmark into a picturesque restorative space will undoubtedly increase tourism footfall to such a beautiful part of Northern Ireland, which in turn helps to boost the economy.

“We have all seen the important role that gardens and outdoor spaces have played over the past few years when it comes to our physical and mental wellbeing. With its beautiful walking routes, projects such as this will enhance the town even further and allow us to create a more vibrant future for all.”

The project was led by the Tidy Randalstown Environmental Group. A team of locals intend to maintain the site by introducing a mix of pollinator-friendly planting, extended bee corridors, shelter for hibernating species and an array of seeds and berries for visiting birdlife.

The garden also provides seating and areas for the local community to meet and facilitate workshops.

The chair of the local volunteer group, Helen Boyd, said: “Its fresh air and beautiful plants, as well as being away from busy roads, means everyone will want to meet here. This will be a much-needed place for the people of Randalstown, whose wellbeing will benefit from the sights, scents and sounds which greet them in this community garden.”

Elevation’s designer, Johnny Knox, said it was a “privilege” to work on the local landmark.

Elevation is now open to the public, accessible via Station Road to New Street.​​​​​​​