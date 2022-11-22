Co Down buzzard ‘poisoned and hung by the neck in bid to kill other birds of prey’

Note: Article contains an image readers may find distressing

A forensic team arrived to take samples where the bird of prey was found

An MLA has spoken of his disgust at finding a bird of prey hanging by the neck, in an apparent wildlife crime, in a picturesque wooded area along the Ulster Way.

North Down independent unionist Alex Easton said police told him they believe the buzzard was poisoned, then hung up to attract other birds of prey to feed from it, who would also die.

The MLA was walking among trees near Clandeboye with his Border Collie Bailey when he made the shocking discovery last Saturday morning.

“I have seen many unpleasant things in my life but to find a bird of prey hanging deliberately by its neck while [I was] out walking was rather upsetting and shocking,” he said.

“I sent a picture to a friend, who identified it as a buzzard. To kill such a magnificent creature and then string it up by the neck is twisted. It shows there are some sick people out there.”

The buzzard was found dead on Saturday

Mr Easton phoned the PSNI and brought them to where the bird was hanging on Saturday afternoon.

The following morning, a forensic team arrived to take samples. The MLA said: “A buzzard is protected under the Northern Ireland Wildlife and Natural Environment Act.

“The PSNI forensic guys think it was poisoned and put there to attract other birds of prey who would themselves be poisoned when they fed from it.

“They told me they had seen the same sort of incident elsewhere in Northern Ireland. They removed the buzzard and are carrying out an investigation. I hope those responsible are caught.

“This beautiful bird should have been left alone to enjoy its life. Other animal life was also put at risk, as the poison could easily have killed a dog.

“I’d never seen a buzzard before. I would have much preferred to view this stunning creature in full flight, not hanging dead from a tree. As a wildlife lover, I believe we should be protecting such birds, not poisoning them.”

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police in Bangor recovered a dead buzzard from the Ulster Way area, Clandeboye Road, on Saturday, November 19, following a report from a member of the public.

“The bird has been sent for a post-mortem examination and other tests to determine its cause of death. Enquiries are ongoing.”

The Royal Society for the Protection of Birds Northern Ireland (RSPB NI) last week said it was seeking to discover the scale of “raptor persecution” here, in an attempt to stamp out the illegal killing of birds of prey.

It said that between 2016 and 2020 there were 16 poisonings and 11 shootings of birds of prey.

Just one confirmed incident took place last year, although the charity believes “many more will have undoubtedly gone undetected and unreported”.

It said the single incident reflected a low detection rate and highlighted the need for greater public awareness and reporting of potential crimes.

RSPB NI investigations officer Dean Jones said: “You, the conscientious public, have an important role to play in helping keep our birds of prey safe.

“If you see a dead or dying bird of prey in suspicious circumstances, please report it to the police and myself at the RSPB. Email crime@rspb.org.uk and I will pick up your request and get back to you.

“If you want to remain anonymous, you can also call the special Raptor Crime Hotline on 0300 999 0101. Your evidence may be vital in helping us catching wildlife criminals.”