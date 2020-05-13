Coronavirus crisis sees Ulster in Bloom goes online with new digital showcase

The Northern Ireland public is being encouraged to take part in a new digital Ulster in Bloom showcase

It comes after the cancellation of the official Translink Ulster in Bloom Competition 2020.

The Northern Ireland Local Government Association (Nilga) and Translink joined forces to launch 'Homegrown' - a new digital Ulster in Bloom showcase to celebrate all things horticultural and help raise community spirits during the Covid-19 pandemic.

With people staying at home during lockdown, many are turning their hands to gardening as a therapeutic and rewarding project.

The new 'Homegrown' initiative aims to recognise the work going on in communities, gardens, window boxes and hanging baskets right across Northern Ireland - and maybe even inspire some new green fingers out there.

Organisers of Translink's Ulster in Bloom say it is about "growing communities" as much as growing flowers and plants - and therefore 'Homegrown' is a showcase of what local councils and community groups are doing to support local people and get creative outdoors at this challenging time.

Translink and Nilga are asking Ulster in Bloom participants and the wider public to share photos or short video clips of their gardening endeavours.

All are invited to share on social media, tagging the Twitter handles @Translink_NI and @NI_LGA and using the hashtag #ulsterinbloom in their posts.