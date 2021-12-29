Delight as Randalstown picked to represent Northern Ireland in Britain in Bloom

Randalstown is set to represent Northern Ireland in the small town category at the upcoming 2022 Britain in Bloom competition, subject to Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) approval.

The Co Antrim town was shortlisted last year, in 2020, before the event was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

They then moved the UK’s biggest community gardening campaign online for 2021, but it is hoped 2022’s Britain in Bloom competition will return next year. The organisers for next year’s competition have rewritten the judging criteria for the first time in its 58-year history, with an added emphasis on prioritising pollinator-friendly plants, minimising the use of water and identifying local environmental issues using plants.

Randalstown previously won the best small town category in the Ulster in Bloom competition, and the mayor of the district has said the success of the town is down to the “hours of voluntary work by the local community”.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Billy Webb said: “I am delighted that Randalstown will be representing the whole of Northern Ireland in the 2022 Britain in Bloom competition.

“The success and beauty of Randalstown is due to the hours of voluntary work by the local community and I can’t praise them enough for their efforts.

“It has been a pleasure to support and encourage them and I wish them every success at the competition.”

In 2020, there were five Northern Ireland finalists shortlisted by the RHS for the competition including Belfast, Ballymena, Cullybackey, Donaghmore and of course Randalstown.

In 2019, Castlecaulfield in Co Tyrone picked up the Champion of Champions award, but the town narrowly lost out to Scottish city Perth for the overall top honour.

Britain in Bloom is the UK’s longest running gardening competition and provides a regional and nationwide platform for community groups to brighten up their town or city.

It is recognised across the UK as a symbol of excellence in community gardening, strong community spirit and pride of place.